Under pressure on Israel, Gaza response, Harvard president condemns ‘terrorist atrocities’

“Such inhumanity is abhorrent, whatever one’s individual views of the origins of longstanding conflicts in the region,” she said.

It was the first time in an official statement Gay had referred to the attack that killed hundreds of civilians in Israeli villages and at a music festival as terrorism.

Facing intense blowback over how Harvard has responded to the weekend’s violence in Israel and Gaza, the university’s president, Claudine Gay, on Tuesday condemned “the terrorist atrocities perpetrated by Hamas.”

Gay has been under pressure from some professors, alumni, and students to speak forcefully about the conflict since Saturday, when a coalition of several dozen Harvard student groups published a statement saying that Israel was “entirely responsible for all unfolding violence.”

“Today’s events did not occur in a vacuum,” said the statement, published by Harvard’s Palestine Solidarity Committee. “For the last two decades, millions of Palestinians in Gaza have been forced to live in an open-air prison.”

Palestinians have for years also been subjected to land seizures, airstrikes, military checkpoints, family separations, and targeted killings, the statement said.

On Saturday, Hamas militants killed hundreds of Israeli civilians in the surprise attack, gunning down some in their homes, and also kidnapped or took captive more than 150 civilians and soldiers. The Israeli military responded with airstrikes that killed hundreds in Gaza.

Jewish and Israeli Harvard students, as well as national politicians from both major parties, denounced the Harvard student statement as callous and as a tacit justification for terrorism.

US Representative Seth Moulton, a Harvard graduate, said in a statement that the Harvard students groups’ letter was “morally repugnant.”

“Terrorism is never justified nor someone else’s fault,” he said. “I cannot recall a moment when I’ve been more embarrassed by my alma mater.”

Some members of the student groups rejected that characterization.

“To restate what should be obvious: the [Palestine Solidarity Committee] staunchly opposes violence against civilians — Palestinian, Israeli, or other,” the group said in a statement to the Crimson, the Harvard student paper.

By midday Monday, the university had not yet weighed in on the conflict or the student groups’ statement.

“In nearly 50 years of Harvard affiliation, I have never been as disillusioned and alienated as I am today,” former Harvard president Lawrence Summers wrote on the platform previously called Twitter. “The silence from Harvard’s leadership, so far, coupled with a vocal and widely reported student groups’ statement blaming Israel solely, has allowed Harvard to appear at best neutral towards acts of terror.”

Later on Monday, Gay and other Harvard leaders said jointly that they were “heartbroken by the death and destruction unleashed by the attack by Hamas that targeted citizens in Israel this weekend, and by the war in Israel and Gaza now under way.”

Critics said the statement should have labeled the attack as an act of terror and explicitly distanced the university from the student groups’ statement.

Jonah Steinberg, the head of the Anti-Defamation League’s New England office and a former director of Harvard Hillel, said he thought Harvard’s leaders were “trying to find balance and moral equivalence” while speaking to a student body with a diverse range of views on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

“But in effect, that is taking sides because we are talking about safety and we are talking about atrocity,” he said, referring to Hamas’s attack. Israel’s strikes against Gaza, he said, amounted to a country “defending itself” and trying to rescue its captured citizens and soldiers. (The US government has said it is likely that American citizens are also among those captured and now detained in Gaza.)

Meanwhile, Palestinian students and alumni have alleged the university is biased in favor of Israel and has not advocated forcefully enough for Palestinian rights.

Nadine Bahour, a recent Palestinian Harvard graduate who now works in research at the university’s T.H. Chan School of Public Health, said Tuesday that she is “appalled by Harvard’s lack of empathy for Palestinian affiliates.”

”The world, Harvard, and its administration doesn’t seem to value the lives of Palestinians or even see the humanity in us,” Bahour said.

Here is Gay’s full Tuesday statement:

“As the events of recent days continue to reverberate, let there be no doubt that I condemn the terrorist atrocities perpetrated by Hamas. Such inhumanity is abhorrent, whatever one’s individual views of the origins of longstanding conflicts in the region.

“Let me also state, on this matter as on others, that while our students have the right to speak for themselves, no student group — not even 30 student groups — speaks for Harvard University or its leadership.

“We will all be well served in such a difficult moment by rhetoric that aims to illuminate and not inflame. And I appeal to all of us in this community of learning to keep this in mind as our conversations continue.”

Material from Globe wire services was used in this report.





Mike Damiano can be reached at mike.damiano@globe.com. Hilary Burns can be reached at hilary.burns@globe.com.