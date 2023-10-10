Holliston officials condemn swastikas found on sports field

A parent found the papers with the Nazi symbols on them at Damigella Sports Field on Oct. 1 and notified an elementary school principal, Holliston Town Administrator Travis J. Ahern said in an email Tuesday evening.

Police in Holliston are investigating after swastikas were found scrawled on three stamp-sized pieces of paper at a sports field near the town’s two elementary schools and middle school earlier this month, officials said.

While the material was found on school grounds, the fields are used by the wider community and by neighboring communities as well, Ahern said.

It’s unclear when the offensive materials were left there, he said.

It is “tough to determine timeframe because the size would make it difficult to see unless the person was standing very close, which is how they were discovered,” Ahern said.

Town officials roundly condemned the discovery of the materials, which were found on the Jewish holiday of Sukkot.

“The Town of Holliston condemns the materials found, as Anti-Semitic materials and hate speech of any kind is deeply hurtful and offensive,” Ahern said in a statement released by his office on Oct. 2. “The Town is committed to building an inclusive community where everyone belongs.”

“We stand in support of Temple Beth Torah and community members who have been most closely impacted,” Holliston Youth and Family Services and the Holliston Youth Advisory Board said in a separate statement.

Jaclyn Winer, program director at Holliston Youth and Family Services, said that these actions are not the norm in the town.

“It’s crucial to stress that the actions behind this isolated incident do not reflect the values or beliefs of the broader community,” Winer said in an email.

Holliston Youth and Family Services and the advisory board also are encouraging parents to speak with children about the incident. They have created a sample script and book recommendations in partnership with the Holliston Public Library.

“We extend our heartfelt appreciation to the Town Administrator’s office, the Holliston Police Department, and the Holliston Public Schools for their swift response,” the statement said. “It is our shared responsibility to assess the community’s needs and collaborate in addressing them effectively.”





Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.