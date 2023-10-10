Independent Man statue will come down from R.I. State House before Thanksgiving

With Hurricane Lee approaching the area at that time, work crews were planning to secure the statue and its base, and state officials said the statue would need to come down from its perch for the first time since 1975 and only the second time in history.

On Sept. 15, McKee announced that a drone scanning the State House dome as part of a façade cleaning project had spotted a gap in the base beneath the 11-foot-tall, 500-pound statue.

PROVIDENCE — The Independent Man statue will come down from atop the State House sometime before Thanksgiving, if all goes according to plan, Governor Daniel J. McKee’s press secretary said Tuesday.

On Tuesday, McKee’s press secretary, Olivia DaRocha, said engineers found that some sections of the dome-shaped marble under the Independent Man have separated and are damaged. “The marble ‘drum’ that helps keep the statue in place also has cracks,” she said.

So the Independent Man, the pedestal, and the drum will all need to come down for repairs, DaRocha said.

She did not have a specific date for when the statue will be moved. But, she said, “We’ll keep Rhode Islanders posted on what we have planned for the big day.”

Workers are now erecting scaffolding to reach the statue and the damaged marble, and they’re designing rigging to transport the pieces safely to the ground, DaRocha said. In the meantime, the Independent Man has been secured with cabling, she said.

The bronze statue, originally named “Hope,” was designed by George Brewster, cast by the Gorham Manufacturing Company of Providence, and installed in 1899. It has come down from the dome just once, in 1975, for repairs and a new coat of gold leaf.

Jonathan Womer, director of the Department of Administration, has said the last time the Independent Man came down, the restoration process lasted about a year, and he would expect a similar time frame now.

State officials have not said where the Independent Man would go once it has been removed from atop the State House.

“We will have a plan,” McKee said on Sept. 15. “We will make sure the people of the state of Rhode Island are able to see front and center what it looks like and share in their pride. We will take advantage of an opportunity like this to kind of share Rhode Island’s history with the people.”

