Climber from Massachusetts who died in avalanche on mountain in Tibet remembered for her bravery and generosity

She was described by her sister, Angela Terry, as “the most loving, brave, and generous person you’d ever meet.”

Gina Marie Rzucidlo, 45, and her Nepalese mountain guide were killed after avalanches hit Mount Shishapangma in Tibet on Saturday afternoon, according to the Xinhua News Agency , a Chinese state media organization.

A Massachusetts native who went missing while climbing one of the highest mountains in the world is being remembered for her bravery.

“She loved her family and her nieces and nephews immensely and took great joy in spoiling them. She would take them on vacations and treated them all like they were her own,” Terry said by email. “Her laugh was so loud and contagious that it would light up the room. From her helping out in orphanages in Africa to constantly giving donations to charities, she was as beautiful on the inside as she was on the outside. When she set her mind on a goal there was no quitting and she would succeed.”

Rzucidlo was vying to be the first American woman to reach the summit of the world’s 14 tallest peaks and was 300 feet away from completing her goal when tragedy struck, according to her sister, Christy Rzucidlo.

Gina Marie Rzucidlo, 45, went missing while climbing Shishapangma, the 14th highest mountain in the world. Here she is pictured at the Taj Mahal in India. Rzucidlo family

On Monday, Christy Rzucidlo said on Facebook that her sister, and her Sherpa Tenjen Lama, had been declared dead.

“The Chinese authorities did not notify us directly,” she said in a message to the Globe. “We received word through the Sherpas.”

Rzucidlo and American mountaineer Anna Gutu were among 52 climbers who were pushing to the summit when two avalanches hit the mountain at 7,600 meters and 8,000 meters in altitude, according to the Xinhua News Agency report.

Gutu and her guide were also killed, according to the report.

The climbers hailed from several different countries, including the United States, Britain, Romania, Albania, Italy, Japan, and Pakistan, the report said.

Rzucidlo grew up in Auburn as one of seven siblings. She graduated from Quinsigamond Community College in Worcester with a degree in criminal justice but decided to change career paths and worked as an aesthetician and makeup artist, Terry said.

Rzucidlo loved traveling, fashion, and climbing. She climbed the highest peaks on all seven continents by her 41st birthday, Terry said.

A GoFundMe page started by a friend of the Rzucidlo family had raised $14,530 as of Tuesday afternoon.

“Gina was a skilled climber and mountaineer but above all she was a beloved daughter, sister, and aunt,” the page states.

Gina Marie Rzucidlo training on Capitol Peak. Rzucidlo family













