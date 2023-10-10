More debris, human remains recovered from imploded Titan submersible

The US Coast Guard recovered more debris last week from the Titan submersible that imploded in June as it descended to the wreckage of the Titanic, including additional presumed human remains, officials said Tuesday.

The remaining debris and evidence from the fatal voyage was retrieved from the floor of the Atlantic Ocean on Oct. 4 by safety engineers from the Coast Guard’s Marine Board of Investigation, according to a statement from the Coast Guard.

The 22-foot submersible disappeared in June, prompting a massive around-the-clock search across a swath of the north Atlantic. Debris from the implosion was found days later, along with the remains of the five people aboard: Stockton Rush, the pilot and chief executive of submersible owner Ocean Gate; Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman Dawood; Titanic expert Paul-Henri Nargeolet; and British adventurer Hamish Harding.