More debris, human remains recovered from imploded Titan submersible

The US Coast Guard recovered more debris last week from the Titan submersible that imploded in June as it descended to the wreckage of the Titanic, including additional presumed human remains, officials said Tuesday.
The remaining debris and evidence from the fatal voyage was retrieved from the floor of the Atlantic Ocean on Oct. 4 by safety engineers from the Coast Guard’s Marine Board of Investigation, according to a statement from the Coast Guard.
The 22-foot submersible disappeared in June, prompting a massive around-the-clock search across a swath of the north Atlantic. Debris from the implosion was found days later, along with the remains of the five people aboard: Stockton Rush, the pilot and chief executive of submersible owner Ocean Gate; Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman Dawood; Titanic expert Paul-Henri Nargeolet; and British adventurer Hamish Harding.
Debris from the Titan was located about 12,500 feet underwater and roughly 1,600 feet from the Titanic on the ocean floor, the Coast Guard said in June.
The materials recovered last week were taken to a US port for cataloguing and analysis, while the apparent human remains were sent to medical professionals in the United States for analysis, according to the statement. The salvage mission included investigators from the US National Transportation Safety Board and the Transportation Safety Board of Canada, officials said.
Coast Guard investigators will meet with the NTSB and other agencies for a joint review of the recovered debris that will help decide further steps regarding forensic testing of the matter, officials said. After investigators have finished analyzing evidence and interviewing witnesses, authorities will hold a public hearing on the implosion.
