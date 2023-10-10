Needham man appeals to Hamas to spare lives of five relatives taken hostage during surprise attack in Israel

No one in Greenberg’s extended family has heard from those relatives since Saturday and they fear Hamas will follow through with its threat to murder an estimated 150 hostages on live television, he said in a telephone interview Tuesday.

On Saturday, five relatives of the Needham man were kidnapped by Hamas during the militant group’s surprise invasion of southern Israel that has cost the lives of 900 Israelis, left thousands more injured and an ongoing war. According to the Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza, at least 830 Palestinians have been killed and 4,250 wounded since Saturday, the New York Times reported Tuesday. Israel is continuing its bombardment of Gaza in response to the Hamas invasion.

“I’m trying to send a message to Hamas that they don’t need to do what everyone thinks they’re gonna do,’' said Greenberg who stated his relatives were smoked out of their home on a kibbutz close to the border with Gaza and then taken captive. “They don’t need to barter with the lives of innocent people who have done nothing to them, especially teenagers. That’s not going to help them win the minds and hearts of the international community. It’s definitely not going to help them win the war with Israel. It’s only going to enrage Israel more.”

Greenberg said his extended family - which includes a sister still in northern Israel along with her husband and three children - have watched their relatives being taken hostage in social media postings circulating on the Internet. He identified the missing relatives as Carmela Dan, 80, Ofer Kaldero, 50, Sahar Kalderon, 16, Erez Kalderon 12 and Noya Dan, 13.

Greenberg said Carmela Dan has lived in Israel since its founding in 1948. The kibbutz they live in is so close to Gaza, he said, “when I visited them several years ago, you could see the daily normal life of Gaza from their front yard,’' Greenberg said.

During the decades, Carmela Dana and her extended family lived across the border from Gaza, “They’ve never experienced anything more than having to shelter in place... Never something like this, never having insurgents coming across the border.”

Greenberg himself was in Israel this past weekend visiting family, including his 79-year-old father. After the attacks began, Greenberg said he slowly convinced his father that he had to leave Israel for the time being. They flew first to Rome and then arrived home in Needham on Monday. His sister booked a flight to Crete for their family, but the flight was cancelled and she has returned to the family home in northern Israel, which is considered a comparatively safer location for now, he said.

Interviewed from Israel by CBS News, Greenberg’s sister, Abbey Onn, said that many people were murdered in the kibbutz where her relatives were before they were taken hostage. She said they learned the fate of one of the relatives, Erez, on Sunday when a video was posted showing the moment he was gabbed by Hamas members.

Onn said she is also speaking out to emphasis that her missing relatives are not valid military targets nor should they be used for political purposes by Hamas or any one else.

“I want them to find a diplomatic solution. This is not the first time this country has been up against this kind of challenge. And they have an army and a government that knows how to solve this and they just need to do that,” she said. “I’m just trying to use my voice to make sure that the American people understand this isn’t political. This is humanitarian. These are civilians who are being terrorized and we want them brought home...The last thing I want is for there to be more loss of life on either side.”

Greenberg said he is speaking to Boston area media - he was first interviewed by Channel 5 - as an outgrowth of a personal realization that there is very little else he can directly do to help his relatives, a conclusion that has left him frustrated but determined.

“What I am trying to do is make a plea on their behalf for Hamas to find another way to achieve its goals, rather than bloodshed of civilians,” he said. “No one can argue that Carmelo [and the four others] are combatants or threats. They’re just pawns.”

He added: “Otherwise, I feel helpless. It’s one of those rare times where you just have to sit there and watch it unfold and know that there’s nothing you can physically do about it.”

John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him @JREbosglobe.