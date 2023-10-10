Pawtucket man, 23, killed in early morning crash on Route 495

Police arrived to find a 2008 BMW 328 with a Rhode Island registration in several feet of water and the driver’s side in flames, police said.

Around 3:45 a.m., Massachusetts State Police responded to reports of a vehicle fire and brush fire at mile marker 35.2 on Route 495 South where a car had crashed down an embankment in the median, police said in a statement.

Two troopers saw the lone occupant of the vehicle lying face-down in the water on the passenger side of the car, pulled him out, and carried him to higher ground with the help of two good Samaritans who had stopped at the scene, police said.

A preliminary investigation shows the car may have hit the guardrail on the right side of the road, which caused it to veer left across three lanes into the median, the statement said.

The troopers performed CPR on the man for several minutes before he was transported to Sturdy Hospital in Attleboro, police said. The victim, identified as Sage A. Woodward, of Pawtucket, R.I., was pronounced dead shortly after arrival at the hospital.

One trooper was treated at the hospital for a hand laceration, police said.

The left and center lanes of Route 495 were closed for three hours before the scene was cleared 7 a.m. Police said.

