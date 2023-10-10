Powerball jackpot reaches $1.725 billion, second-highest total ever

Someone has to win eventually, right? And with this jackpot, patience could really pay off.
No one has hit the Powerball jackpot since July, 36 drawings ago, boosting the grand prize to $1.725 billion, the second-largest total in US lottery history. The prize carries a cash option of $756.6 million, according to Massachusetts lottery officials.
Tickets are a reasonable $2. Unfortunately the odds of winning are long — 1 in 292,201,338, according to Mass. Lottery.
The next drawing is Wednesday night.
The jackpot was last hit on July 19 by a ticket sold in Los Angeles, winning $1.08 billion, officials said.
The largest jackpot to date, just over $2 billion, was on November 7, also with a ticket bought in California.
On Monday, five tickets sold in Massachusetts won $50,000 by having four out of five numbers and the Powerball match, the statement said.
Winning tickets were sold at:
Berkley Farms, 539 Berkley St., Berkley
7-Eleven, 140 Main St., Charlestown
North River Beverage, 5 Sea St., Marshfield
Black Duck Market & Deli, 12 Federal St., Newburyport
Save More Gas and Convenience, 1348 New State Hwy. (Route 44), Raynham
