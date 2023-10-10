Powerball jackpot reaches $1.725 billion, second-highest total ever

Someone has to win eventually, right? And with this jackpot, patience could really pay off.

No one has hit the Powerball jackpot since July, 36 drawings ago, boosting the grand prize to $1.725 billion, the second-largest total in US lottery history. The prize carries a cash option of $756.6 million, according to Massachusetts lottery officials.

Tickets are a reasonable $2. Unfortunately the odds of winning are long — 1 in 292,201,338, according to Mass. Lottery.