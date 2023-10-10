RFK Jr.’s siblings slam his decision to run for president as an independent, calling White House bid ‘perilous’ for nation

Siblings of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on Monday blasted his decision to run as an independent candidate for president in 2024, calling his bid “dangerous” and “perilous” for the nation.

“Bobby might share the same name as our father, but he does not share the same values, vision or judgment,” said the statement, which was tweeted out by RFK Jr.’s sister, Kerry Kennedy, and also signed by siblings Rory Kennedy, Joseph P. Kennedy II, and Kathleen Kennedy Townsend.

“Today’s announcement is deeply saddening for us,” the statement said. “We denounce his candidacy and believe it to be perilous for our country.”