RFK Jr.’s siblings slam his decision to run for president as an independent, calling White House bid ‘perilous’ for nation

Siblings of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on Monday blasted his decision to run as an independent candidate for president in 2024, calling his bid “dangerous” and “perilous” for the nation.
“Bobby might share the same name as our father, but he does not share the same values, vision or judgment,” said the statement, which was tweeted out by RFK Jr.’s sister, Kerry Kennedy, and also signed by siblings Rory Kennedy, Joseph P. Kennedy II, and Kathleen Kennedy Townsend.
“Today’s announcement is deeply saddening for us,” the statement said. “We denounce his candidacy and believe it to be perilous for our country.”
The blistering statement came on the same day that RFK Jr., a longtime environmental lawyer and anti-vaccine activist, launched an independent bid for the White House, abandoning his longshot challenge to President Biden for the Democratic nomination.
Another Democrat, Marianne Williamson, remains a candidate in the Democratic primary.
Speaking Monday from Philadelphia’s Independence Mall, RFK Jr. made it clear he didn’t want to be affiliated with either major party. He referenced a “rising tide of discontent” in the country. He said he wants to make a “new declaration of independence” — from corporations, the media and the two major political parties.
Material from the Associated Press and the New York Times was used in this report.
