R.I.’s The Public’s Radio to leave its studio in Westerly after tensions over shore access coverage

The radio station’s presence inside the building has been “causing some problems” with a few of United Theatre’s board members and major donors, Malatia said, and because of that, “our physical location in the theater is more harmful to the Theatre than it is beneficial.”

“We are neither abandoning reporting in South County nor abandoning any relevant coverage of stories in the public interest,” said Torey Malatia, chief executive of The Public’s Radio.

Rhode Island’s NPR station is leaving its studio space at Westerly’s United Theatre due to criticism by some of the theater’s board members and donors about the station’s local shore access coverage — a hot button topic for many residents in the area.

Advertisement

Malatia said they’re working with realtors and philanthropist Chuck Royce, a member of the theater’s board of directors, who’s been “acting as a citizen/supporter,” to secure a new location in Westerly.

The news nonprofit’s south county staff first moved into the studio in early 2020. The space had been part of a theater-wide renovation plan, a project Royce helped spearhead, and the United Theatre loaned the space and equipment to the radio station rent-free.

Get Rhode Map A weekday briefing from veteran Rhode Island reporters, focused on the things that matter most in the Ocean State. Enter Email Sign Up

News station leaders maintain their reason for leaving isn’t because of the theater itself.

“We have stated from the outset that we also care deeply about the workers at United Theatre,” Malatia said. “These workers are our friends, and the Theatre itself is a civic treasure.”

Rather, The Public’s Radio said the decision to leave stems from tensions with theater board members, donors, and directors, who are directly involved with organizations that are fighting the town over access to the shoreline in their neighborhoods.

While no one has directly told the radio station to leave, “I think it’s in everyone’s best interest to look for a new location,” said Sally Eisele, The Public’s Radio’s chief content officer.

Advertisement

She added that people who dislike their coverage of the issue are “fairly routinely” around the theater.

“It’s no surprise that an issue as explosive and complex as shoreline access would have people on either side upset,” she said.

After all, rifts about shoreline access have deep roots in Rhode Island.

The Watch Hill Fire District and Watch Hill Conservancy filed a lawsuit in Superior Court in May naming the town, various town officials, and the state of Rhode Island over the fate of Fort Road — a path from Watch Hill to Napatree Point that the two entities say is not actually a public right-of-way.

The founder of the conservancy and its current chairman serve on the theater’s board, as reported in a opinion piece published in The Day, and the attorney for the Weekapaug Fire District, which has also been in litigation with the town over beach access, is also on the board.

A contest over ownership of the Watch Hill Lighthouse, declared federal surplus, is also underway between the town and a private nonprofit, the Watch Hill Lighthouse Keepers Association, which took over ownership of the lighthouse from the Coast Guard in July, according to The Public’s Radio.

“That announcement prompted outcry from shoreline access advocates who fear the transfer would threaten public access in a coastal area they say is being increasingly privatized,” the station reported.

The Public’s Radio has long been committed to covering shoreline access issues and will continue to do so , Eisele said.

Advertisement

“It’s an important local and national story, and it’s just going to be more important,” she said. “Certainly in a state the size of Rhode Island, where space is always at a premium, access to the coastline would be controversial, and that plays out in the responses.”

It’s not uncommon in nonprofit public media to “run into trouble” with donors, Eisele said.

“It just goes with the territory. But so does protecting the independence of journalism,” she said.

In a joint statement from Royce and Malatia, they said the radio station is “seriously considering a space” that is similar to the one they used at the United Theatre. The space is in an adjacent property owned by Royce, and is a street-front office overlooking Wilcox Park.

“The new location may accommodate a desire to have a rooftop antenna,” Malatia and Royce said. “Additionally, the vacated space in the theater complex can accommodate a lift to enhance handicap access to theater programming.”

Representatives for the United Theatre could not be reached for comment.

Brittany Bowker can be reached at brittany.bowker@globe.com. Follow her @brittbowker and also on Instagram @brittbowker.