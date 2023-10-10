✏️ There’s another commission on Providence schools

This commission is the brainchild of state Senator Sam Zurier, and it’s supposed to submit recommendations for improving the frigid relationship between the state/Providence School Department and the Providence Teachers Union, while also coming up with ideas for creating a system that empowers educators while also holding them accountable.

The name might be a mouthful, but the latest panel that is charged with finding a path forward on the state takeover of Providence schools is scheduled to hold the first of three public listening sessions at 5 tonight at the State House.

Say the name of this commission three times, fast: The Senate Legislative Commission to Review and Provide Recommendations for Professional and Labor-Management Standards that Provide School-Based Flexibility and Accountability for Employees of the Providence Public Schools.

A better name might be the Solving Public Education Efficiently and Diligently (SPEED) commission, except that state leaders are allergic to moving quickly on almost anything related to public schools.

All jokes aside, the commission has plenty of power players: Senators Jessica de la Cruz and Meghan Kallman, Providence Teachers Union leaders Maribeth Calabro and Jeremy Sencer, Lisa Odom-Villella from the Rhode Island Department of Education, Zach Scott from the Providence School Department, Mount Pleasant High School principal Wobberson Torchon, former Providence councilwoman Nirva LaFortune, Providence School Board President Erlin Rogel, Councilman Justin Roias, Thomas Kerr-Vanderslice from Mayor Brett Smiley’s office, and Marcus Tremblay, a student at Classical High School.

Former Providence superintendent Sue Lusi and former Providence Teachers Union president Steve Smith, who have teamed up to make the case for paying teachers more (based on performance) and changing evaluations and tenure rules, are non-voting members of the commission.

If they all take their mission seriously, it could be the most important group that has been created for improving the takeover so far. Of course, the meetings could also devolve into typical tomato-throwing sessions that produce a report that no one reads or acts upon.

Unfortunately, things are already off to an awkward start. The listening sessions that will happen at the State House beginning tonight were originally scheduled to be held at various schools in Providence, but the school department claims there is no room available in any school for the entire month of October (which is difficult to believe).

The group is supposed to publish recommendations by Jan. 24.

