In Vermont, animal welfare advocates want a 21-year-old hunter charged with animal cruelty

The video was taken one night last October when Bogie had visited an ex-girlfriend and was driving home angry, he told a state game warden who interviewed him. Bogie said he saw an eight-point buck in the road and shot it from his truck with his crossbow, likely inflicting a spinal injury that paralyzed the deer but didn’t kill it. Hunting ethics call for hunters to make sure their targets are dead, and to finish off wounded animals immediately to end suffering.

But one of those videos — of Bogie stroking a panting, wounded deer, saying “good boy” — has surfaced publicly and brought calls for precedent-setting cruelty charges. The case has reignited a debate about Vermont’s animal cruelty law, which broadly exempts hunters, even when animals suffer needlessly.

BARNET, Vt. — Like a lot of young hunters in Vermont, 21-year-old Logan Bogie was fond of taking photos and videos of himself posing with some of the deer he shot here in the rolling hills of the Northeast Kingdom.

Bogie said he didn’t know the deer was still alive and drove away to get a friend who could help lift it into his truck. When Bogie returned with his friend about 45 minutes later, Bogie said, he discovered it was still breathing, but he said he didn’t have a second arrow or other means of killing it. So they drove the deer about 5 miles to Bogie’s grandfather’s hay barn.

But he didn’t immediately kill the deer then, either. Instead, he first posed for photos and the video.

“The buck can be seen panting, likely with some type of spinal trauma from a broadhead [arrow] or bullet wound, rendering it mostly paralyzed,” the wildlife warden, Will Seegers, wrote in an affidavit. “One of the videos shows Logan petting the deer and saying ‘good boy,’ as if it were a dog or other pet.”

Bogie finally put the deer out of its misery, but by then, Seegers said, the deer was likely alive and suffering for more than an hour after it was initially shot.

The case is the latest fuel for an ongoing battle between animal rights advocates and hunters and trappers in Vermont, where hunting and trapping are long-established traditions, but also where an increasing number of wildlife activists have challenged those traditions. It’s an intersection where old Vermont — rural and traditional — is colliding with a more contemporary Vermont that is more progressive in social attitudes.

The video came to light only because Seegers had been investigating Bogie last year after Bogie’s hunting license had been suspended in February 2022 for illegally hunting deer.

Earlier this year, Seegers got a search warrant to seize and extract data from Bogie’s cellphone. That yielded a bounty of evidence, mainly in the form of time-stamped photos and videos that, officials allege, showed Bogie had poached seven deer with a crossbow last October.

The evidence from Bogie’s cellphone, including the video in his grandfather’s hay barn, and admissions that Seeger said Bogie made to him led to 18 counts of hunting offenses, ranging from hunting without a license to shooting from a vehicle, to taking big game out of season. The charges carry potential fines in the thousands of dollars and up to 60 days in jail.

But animal welfare advocates want Caledonia County State’s Attorney Jessica Zaleski to charge Bogie with a more serious crime: animal cruelty, which would carry up to one year in jail, and possibly more, under Vermont law.

It would also set a precedent. No hunter in Vermont has ever been charged with animal cruelty, according to state officials. With some 73,000 of Vermont’s 645,000 residents licensed hunters, this is no small matter.

Vermont’s animal cruelty law, under what is known as Title 13, does not apply to “activities regulated by the Department of Fish and Wildlife,” such as trapping, fishing, and hunting.

In a handful of states, prosecutors have sought animal cruelty charges against hunters in especially egregious cases, though it remains rare. In Pennsylvania, two teens were charged with animal cruelty after posting video on social media showing them torturing a deer they had shot. They avoided jail time.

Brenna Galdenzi, president of Protect Our Wildlife, a Stowe-based advocacy group, said Bogie’s case is so egregious that “it cries out for an animal cruelty charge.”

“We want to show that if you go outside the bounds of hunting, you will be charged with cruelty to animals,” Galdenzi said. “We don’t have precedent. We have to start somewhere. And in this case, this hunter was egregiously cruel.”

In an interview, Zaleski said that she was shocked when she saw the videos taken from Bogie’s phone, and that it could be considered torture to keep the wounded deer alive and pet it. But she said state law exempting hunters from animal cruelty charges would make it unethical for her to file such a charge because there is no legal basis for prosecutors to do so.

Zaleski grew up hunting with her father and brothers.

“I understand the anger and disgust at what happened, because his behavior is absolutely disgusting,” Zaleski said. “I can’t make what Logan did fit into our animal cruelty statute as much as I might want to. My hands are tied with what the law says. I’m not going to violate the law to make a point.”

She said wildlife advocates should petition the state Legislature to change the law. Zaleski agreed that “there should be a mechanism to charge torture of a wild animal when things like this happen, but it needs to be done by the Legislature, and it needs to be spelled out very specifically or it will throw gas on a fire between animal rights folks and hunters.”

Galdenzi said her organization is “up for that fight” if changing the law will make it easier to hold rogue hunters accountable. She said Protect Our Wildlife may propose language that echoes an exemption for scientific research, which requires treatment of those animals to be “governed by accepted procedural standards.”

Chris Bradley, chief executive of the Vermont Federation of Sportsmen’s Clubs, said Bogie’s alleged actions “in no way represents the Vermont sportsmen and sportswomen that I know, 99.99 percent of which would be sickened by poaching, or going out to kill an animal with a crossbow but only have one bolt, and no other means to effectively dispatch the wounded animal.”

Bradley, whose group represents 14,000 members and 45 clubs, said he believes that responsible hunters would have no objection to making torture of a wild animal a crime and that his organization “would be pleased to work to develop such a bill.”

Seegers, the game warden, said that, over the years, he and other wardens have brought cases to prosecutors in which animal cruelty charges were considered when wounded animals were allowed to needlessly suffer, but that the exemption for hunters has precluded charges.

He said the charges against Bogie are serious, and in his nearly seven years on the job, the case “is the biggest, in terms of the number of deer and the number of violations.”

Bogie did not respond to repeated requests for comment. But during an interview at his farm where the wounded deer was put down, his grandfather, Calvin “Sherm” Bogie Jr., defended his grandson.

He said that Bogie “has been hunting since he was big enough to crawl” and that he would never be intentionally cruel to an animal.

“Logan’s thing is getting so blown out of proportion,” he said.

Outside, the leaves on the sweeping hills surrounding Bogie Mountain Farm were turning. Inside, Sherm Bogie watched TV and lamented that “those animal cruelty people are getting stronger all the time.”

“They’re people who have more money than sense,” he said. Wildlife advocates care more about animals than people, he said, and fail to appreciate that hunters feed their families with the game they shoot.

Sherm Bogie said his grandson showed up for a status conference at Caledonia County Court in St. Johnsbury two weeks ago, prepared to pay his fines “and just get it over with.”

But that changed when prosecutors indicated they would seek jail time. Logan Bogie then asked for a public defender. It’s unclear when, or if, the case will go to trial.

Zaleski said that whether Bogie pleads guilty to charges or is convicted at trial, she intends to introduce the videos of the panting, wounded deer as an “aggravating factor” in sentencing.

“It’s an important case,” Zaleski said.

Kevin Cullen is a Globe reporter and columnist who roams New England. He can be reached at kevin.cullen@globe.com.