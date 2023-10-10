It’s got two wheels and pedals. But...

Don’t get me wrong: E-bikes are great.

But are they, well, bikes?

It’s become a question of more than semantic significance as electric bikes become more popular and start to figure in public policy debates about transportation. The vehicles undoubtedly open a world of possibilities, especially for people who aren’t physically able to ride regular bikes, and have become more affordable and sophisticated in recent years.

They’re kind of like souped-up traditional bikes, and kind of like stripped-down mopeds (or, “a monster made from bicycles and motorbikes,” as one skeptical writer put it). Typically — and there are different types of e-bikes with different features — the rider still pedals like on a regular bike, but a battery-powered motor helps boost the bike to a certain speed. (More thorough explainers on how they work can be found here and here.)

What category they fit into for legal and policy purposes is now “creating regulatory challenges on US roads,” reports PBS NewsHour. Questions like, should helmets be required? Should they be allowed in bike lanes?

Cycling advocates have generally hailed e-bikes. But you don’t need to look far to find grumbling among riders of regular bikes. “Proposal to disallow commercial e-bikes from the bike lanes”; “New Yorkers demand action on illegal e-bikes”; and simply “I hate ebikes” read some recent posts on a New York City biking Reddit. Some communities and college campuses have banned them for safety reasons while continuing to allow regular bikes.

The question that’s most interesting to me is this: Many communities in Massachusetts, including Boston, have made it a goal to get more residents out of cars and onto bikes. Not mopeds, not scooters, not motorcycles — bikes. If those bikes turn out to be e-bikes, is that close enough for the public to say mission accomplished?

The answer presumably depends on why cities have specifically encouraged biking, as opposed to other non-car mobility options, in the first place. E-bikes offer a lot of the same public-policy benefits as bikes but come with drawbacks regular bikes don’t. When taxpayers paid for cycling infrastructure like bike lanes, is that what we signed up for?

