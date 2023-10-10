Israel and Gaza: an eruption of war

I worry that, as has happened so many times following attacks by Hamas or other terrorist groups, Israel will be blamed for Palestinian pain and will be pressured to cease its defensive actions. But it is the barbarity and enormity of Hamas’s unprovoked attack in Israel — mass slaughter of young people at a concert, point-blank shooting of people cringing in terror in a bomb shelter, children watching parents being murdered in their homes — that necessitate Israel doing whatever possible to stop the current horror and prevent future ones.

Israel has been bombing terrorists’ sites in Gaza and said it would block entry there of fuel, food, and water ( “Israel orders siege of Gaza,” Page A1, Oct. 10). It is now essential that we remember that whatever happens to the residents of Gaza, however tragic, is a direct result of the inhuman actions of their own rulers, the terrorists of Hamas.

Get Today in Opinion Globe Opinion's must-reads, delivered to you every Sunday-Friday. Enter Email Sign Up

In addition, Israel has an obligation, using whatever means necessary, to free the large number of innocent hostages Hamas has seized — families, children, elderly, including, reportedly, some Americans — who are now hidden somewhere in Hamas-held territory. We have no idea what’s being done to them.

Advertisement

Susan Krieger

Jamaica Plain





Longstanding oppression breeds violence

As we look in horror at the many hundreds of Israeli and Palestinian deaths, it is important to note that, according to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs database of confrontations between Palestinians and Israelis, between Jan. 1, 2008, and Sept. 21 of this year, 6,407 Palestinians had been killed in the region and 152,560 injured, as compared with 308 Israelis killed between Jan. 24, 2008, and Aug. 31 and 6,307 injured between Jan. 6, 2008, and Sept. 19. While all violence is wrong, longstanding oppression breeds violence. As Pope Paul VI said, “If you want peace, work for justice.”

Advertisement

Scott Schaeffer-Duffy

Saints Francis & Thérèse Catholic Worker

Worcester





The court of public opinion

I assume that those who are always so eager to criticize Israel will now be just as eager in calling for members of Hamas to be brought before the International Criminal Court, which has unequivocally stated that hostage-taking is a war crime.

Richard Siegel

Westford





Israel, Palestinians both need new paradigms

In therapy there is a practice to help adverse sides begin to come together and accept each other that incorporates each side saying, “I’m OK, you’re OK.” Here each side should say, “I’m messed up, and you’re messed up too.” Israel’s accelerating occupation of other people’s land is not OK, and Palestinian terrorism isn’t OK, and they both need new paradigms.

William August

Cambridge





Two views on the booing of Markey over his call for ‘de-escalation’

Out of context, it might at best be strange and at worst alarming to hear that a group that had gathered to rally in support of Israel booed loudly when Senator Ed Markey called for a de-escalation of violence (“Passionate response is felt across Mass.,” Page A1, Oct. 10). The crowd that cheered loudly for others who spoke, including Senator Elizabeth Warren and Governor Maura Healey, had no patience for a seemingly innocuous call for nonviolence. Context, however, is everything.

I, too, a staunch peace activist, booed passionately. I booed because, in context, the comment was at best offensive and at worst dangerous.

Urging supporters of Israel to call for de-escalating the violence implicates us in the rape of daughters, the kidnapping of grandmothers, and the murder of sons. Simply put, the Israelis are not in control of de-escalating the violence.

Advertisement

Markey seems to be suggesting that if Israel does not respond, peace will ensue. This is a perilous idea. Peace will not ensue; rather, terror will endure. Dead Jews will lie in the streets as Hamas terrorists celebrate.

If Markey truly loves and pursues peace, I encourage the senator to apologize for his asinine suggestion that a de-escalation of violence in the short term will yield anything more than dead Jews in the long term.

Rabbi Jordan D. Soffer

Head of school

Striar Hebrew Academy

Sharon





Your report on one of the rallies on Boston Common Monday documents people booing Senator Edward Markey for urging a de-escalation of the violence in Israel and the Palestinian territories right now. A desire for vengeance is understandable as we hear about and see the deaths in Israel and Gaza and realize that there are people there and here who don’t know when or if they will see their missing family and friends again. However, we should expect more from our political leaders than riding the wave of emotion in calls for retribution. Rather than deserving boos, Markey may be showing us the wisdom of age. De-escalation and stopping the violence are the first of many steps toward justice for both Israelis and Palestinians.

Rosemary Kean

Dorchester