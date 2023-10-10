Chiefs expect tight end Travis Kelce to play Thursday night

“He’s got quite a little bit of treatment on it and he’s feeling better, which is good,” Reid said. “I’m just going to see, see how he moves around, see how he feels. He’s always been honest with me on things like that, and just see how he does.”

The Chiefs did not practice Monday, but Kelce was listed as “did not practice” on the injury report, which was an estimation of what would have happened. He went through a walkthrough Tuesday and Chiefs coach Andy Reid said he would be on the field for practice with the expectation that he will also be on the field Thursday night.

Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce is expected to be available when the Chiefs play the Broncos on Thursday night, despite hurting his ankle when he slipped on the turf in last Sunday’s win over the Vikings.

Advertisement

Kelce hurt his ankle late in the first half Sunday, and for a while it appeared that the injury would be significant. Kelce slammed his helmet down on the sideline in frustration, and he headed to the locker room for X-rays before the end of the half.

Get Breaking Sports Alerts Be the first to know the latest sports news as it happens, and get the Globe's most interesting reporting right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

After receiving some treatment and stretching on the sideline, Kelce talked his way back into the game in the second half, and he came up with a couple of big plays down the stretch. His touchdown reception late in the third quarter made it a two-possession game, and he finished with 10 catches for 67 yards and the score in the 27-20 victory.

“That’s a legendary-type game to be able to battle through that,” Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes said. “I didn’t see the injury or how bad it was, but looking back on it now and seeing how the ankle rolled, and coming back out and playing at a high level and scoring a touchdown we needed to win the game, it speaks to his toughness and ability to get back out there.”

Advertisement

Kelce has only missed one game because of injury since his rookie season, and that was Week 1 last month, when he hyperextended his knee in practice.

Dolphins’ Achane out

Dolphins rookie running back De’Von Achane reportedly will miss multiple weeks after suffering a knee injury in last Sunday’s win over the Giants.

Coach Mike McDaniel said Monday that the team was still gathering information on the severity of Achane’s injury and didn’t have details on exactly when it occurred, or a timeline for return. According to NFL Network, Achane’s injury is not expected to sideline him for the rest of the season.

“Something that we’re treating that we’ll get more information on,” McDaniel said. “But he was in and out of the game, standard rotation at the end of it like normal. He thought that he might have something, but he’s such a tough kid that it was kind of tough to read. So we need to evaluate more, and that’s what we’re doing today.”

Achane, whom the Dolphins selected in the third round of the 2023 draft, leads the league with 12.1 yards per carry and is second in total yards rushing with 460 despite having only 38 carries — 61 fewer than the 49ers’ Christian McCaffrey, who leads the NFL with 510 yards.

Vikings’ Jefferson to IR

The Vikings will place wide receiver Justin Jefferson on injured reserve, according to a person with knowledge of the decision, forcing the 2022 NFL Offensive Player of the Year to miss at least the next four games because of a hamstring injury.

Advertisement

Jefferson slipped on the US Bank Stadium turf while trying to make a cut on his route during a third-down pass deep in Kansas City territory and limped slowly to the sideline after grabbing the back of his right leg in the fourth quarter of last Sunday’s 27-20 loss to the Chiefs.

Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell, speaking to reporters on Monday, made it clear the team would be extra cautious with their most important and extremely competitive player.

“We’re going to have to, medically, make a good decision and help almost protect him from himself a little bit in a way, where we have to take care of him and get him back to 100 percent,” O’Connell said.

The Vikings could hardly have had a worse setback after losing four of their first five games, all by 8 points or fewer. Their offense is built around Jefferson, who has set all kinds of all-time records just five games into his fourth NFL season. He has 36 catches for 571 yards and three touchdowns and never has missed a game in his career.

Cardinals to miss Conner

The Cardinals placed leading rusher James Conner on injured reserve following a knee injury in Sunday’s loss to the Bengals. It’s another blow for the Cardinals (1-4), who already are missing franchise quarterback Kyler Murray and two-time All-Pro safety Budda Baker because of injuries. Conner ranks eighth in the NFL with 364 yards rushing and is averaging 5.4 yards per carry. Conner must miss at least the next four games. The 28-year-old Conner appeared to get hurt near the end of the first half on Sunday. He tried to return, jogging up and down on the sideline in full uniform, but didn’t play another snap . . . The Rams agreed to terms on a trade to send receiver Van Jefferson and a seventh-round draft pick in 2025 to the Falcons for a sixth-round pick in 2025. Jefferson is a 2020 second-round pick who played a steady role on the Rams’ offense when healthy for his first three seasons. He started every game in the 2021 championship season, setting career highs with 50 catches for 802 yards and six touchdowns before catching four passes in the Super Bowl. But the Florida product has fallen out of the receiver rotation this year . . . The Bills tried to address their injury-depleted secondary depth by signing cornerback Josh Norman to their practice squad. Norman is a 12-year veteran after closing last season playing two games with the Panthers, which marked his third stop in three years. The 35-year-old returns to Buffalo for a second stint after appearing in nine games, including three starts, with the Bills in 2020. The Bills (3-2) have a major hole in their secondary with starting cornerback Tre’Davious White out for the season with a torn right Achilles’. Fellow starter Christian Benford did not play in last Sunday’s 25-20 loss to the Jaguars because of a shoulder injury.