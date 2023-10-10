Chris Connelly’s goal, assist lead Hingham to historic boys’ soccer win over Pembroke

“Well, Pembroke beat us last year for the first time, so I didn’t want to make it a series,” joked Carlin. “Our team this year is a spectacular good team. It’s a really special group. If I had to pick a group to go out with, this is them.”

With the 25-year coach set to retire after the season, the victory helped the ninth-ranked Harbormen improve to 10-0-0, snap Pembroke’s state-best 40 match regular-season unbeaten streak, and deliver Carlin his 312th career win in a key Patriot League clash.

PEMBROKE — A wide smile flashed on Ken Carlin’s face as the Hingham boys’ soccer coach reflected on Tuesday’s thorough 2-0 win over Pembroke.

In addition to being committed and spirited, Carlin called his squad’s fitness a critical component to its successful start. His statement proved true in the second half.

In the 50th minute, senior forward Chris Connelly sent a cross from the left wing. Sam Reffue missed the initial strike, but Adam Healey corralled the pass and fired a left-footed shot in the back of the net to give the visitors the lead.

Two minutes later, Hingham struck again as Connelly connected on a feed from Nick Oravitz.

“We’re always trying to be pressing and putting the other team under pressure,” said Oravitz. “Our goal is to always score quick and in bunches.”

Hingham has outscored opponents, 34-2, with Connelly and midfielders Mason Lemieux and Alessandro Neyra leading the attack. A number of players, including Connelly, Lemieux, and Oravitz play club together for Galway FC, creating a cohesive connection during the high school season.

“There’s no hate on the team; we’re all one,” said Lemieux. “I don’t think there are many other teams like that.”

The Harbormen noted there was an extra layer of pressure heading into the showdown with Pembroke, which also cruised to a 9-0-0 start behind a 26-5 goal differential.

The Titans graduated stars Ethan Sullivan and Declan Crowley from last year’s 20-1-0 team, but has received key contributions from forward Wil McManus, defender Matt McAuliffe, and midfielder Quinn Reilly.

However, injuries continue to hit the eighth-ranked Titans. Senior defender Thomas Halloran left Tuesday’s match, joining junior captain Shane Crowley on the sideline. Those losses were too much for Pembroke to overcome, resulting in the program’s first regular season defeat since a 3-1 loss to Silver Lake on Sept. 22, 2021.

“The streak isn’t the end-all, be-all,” said Pembroke coach Adam Scott. “There’s pride in the program for our streak. It’s really impressive to win 40 straight games over three differential seasons, but our goal is to win a state championship, win the league.”

The win gave Hingham a commanding three-game lead in the Patriot Keenan Division. But in Carlin’s final season, the Harbormen have sights on bigger goals when the Division 2 state tournament arrives.

