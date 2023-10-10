This season is Bill Belichick’s greatest challenge — and the biggest threat to his job

With his team coming off the two most lopsided losses of his 29-year coaching career — 35- and 34-point blowouts — Belichick is at an inflection point in a storied career that feels like it’s approaching its end at terminal velocity. Armed with an oeuvre of incredible coaching jobs, he’s now confronting the toughest coaching challenge of/greatest threat to his brilliant career. He must salvage a talent-deficient team of his own making before the season splinters into a million tiny pieces even he can’t glue back together.

Bill Belichick looks stuck in his ways and in the past. So do those of us who expected the Patriots to win games like Sunday’s 34-0 dismantling at the hands of the Saints at Gillette Stadium, based on Patriots Precedent.

The Patriots and quarterback Mac Jones are in a football flat spin. The team fell to 1-4 for the first time since 2000, Belichick’s first season, with Jones pulled from consecutive crisis-of-confidence, awful three-turnover outings. And it doesn’t look like Belichick can pull them out of it.

Sadly, Sunday was not entirely new territory. Of the five largest losses of the 71-year-old sage’s career, four have happened since 2020, all by at least 29 points.

The chronological outlier is the infamous “Lawyer Milloy Game” when the Patriots dropped the 2003 season opener, 31-0, to Milloy’s new team, the Bills, after a contentious contract situation led to Belichick cutting him.

The Patriots rebounded to win the Super Bowl. Interdimensional travel feels more probable than them winning the Super Bowl this season.

Four of the Patriots' five largest losses under Bill Belichick have come since the 2020 season. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

After a barely audible display of brevity Sunday when his most effective strategy was deployed against the microphones perched on the podium, Belichick didn’t back down Monday, offering more splenetic replies in the wake of the worst shutout home loss in franchise history.

He remained vague on solutions and defiant.

He said maintaining Mac’s health was a factor in pulling the diffident QB.

“I’m sure if I had left Mac in the game, and he had gotten injured, you’d be asking me why he was still in the game when it was 31-0,” said Belichick. “So, it is what it is.”

Belichick does not tolerate being questioned by lesser football minds. However, you don’t need to be an expert mechanic to know that a car isn’t driving correctly. Anyone along for the ride this season can see the flawed vehicle Belichick built is struggling to get the team where it wants to go and the wheels are falling off.

The offense is feckless and fatal, unable to find the end zone in its last 10 quarters and 161 minutes and 37 seconds. Jones leads the NFL in turnovers (eight).

Of all the startling stats, the fact that more of Jones’s passes have directly resulted in touchdowns for the opposition (three) than any one Patriots pass-catcher stands out.

Belichick said Sunday there were a lot of problems beyond Jones. “It certainly wasn’t all him.”

He’s right. It’s an ineffective offensive line that has been overrun because of injuries, shuffling, and underinvestment. It’s a wide receiver corps that can’t create any separation anxiety for defenses.

It’s Belichick clinging to the Tom Brady-era belief that the team can coach up players and doesn’t need genuine game-changers. It’s the wisdom of electing to become the first team since the 2000 Raiders to select a kicker and a punter in the same draft.

Bryce Baringer (left) and Chad Ryland are the first rookie punter and kicker to be drafted by a team in the same year since the 2000 Raiders. Seth Wenig/Associated Press

On Sunday, three receivers Belichick could’ve had on his roster lit it up while his team was getting wiped off the planet by New Orleans.

DeAndre Hopkins recorded eight receptions for 140 yards for the Titans. On the other side, Indianapolis rookie receiver Josh Downs, taken three picks after Patriots linebacker/safety Marte Mapu in the third round, collected six catches on six targets for 97 yards in the Colts’ victory.

Pittsburgh wideout George Pickens, selected two picks after oft-injured receiver Tyquan Thornton in 2022, hauled in six catches for 130 yards and the game-winning 41-yard touchdown against Baltimore.

The punchless offense is the biggest culprit, but the defense isn’t blameless. The Patriots have forced just two turnovers. Only their next opponent, the Raiders, who played Monday night, had fewer.

The Saints came in having scored four offensive touchdowns all season and sporting the league’s worst red zone touchdown percentage at 33.3 percent. They scored three offensive touchdowns and were 3 for 3 in the red zone (minus kneel-downs) against a Patriots defense missing sackmeister Matthew Judon and rookie cornerback Christian Gonzalez.

The Saints entered Sunday's matchup as one of the worst red zone offenses in the NFL, but feasted in their win against the Patriots. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

So much for Next Man Up.

Even Belichick’s most beloved phase, special teams, has faltered. Rookie placekicker Chad Ryland, drafted in the fourth round, has missed half of his eight field goal attempts, and million-dollar long snapper Joe Cardona has fired inaccurate snaps.

It’s fair to ask if we’ve reached Belichick’s stumbling around in center field like Willie Mays with the Mets moment.

The only things that separated Belichick from the worst statistical loss of his career was Saints receiver Chris Olave failing to survive the ground as he tumbled into the end zone on a would-be 30-yard touchdown catch and the benevolent mercy of coaching counterpart Dennis Allen.

The Saints coach could’ve kicked a field goal when New Orleans got the ball back at the Patriots’ 17 with 1:50 but instructed his team to execute kneel-downs instead.

Somewhere, Joe Gibbs was wondering where that mercy was when Belichick beat him, 52-7, in 2007, Gibbs’s final season, and Belichick went for it on fourth and 2 from the Washington 37 with a pass out of the shotgun, leading, 45-0.

A troubling trend is afoot in Foxborough.

Since the Patriots won seven straight during Mac’s rookie season to reach 9-4, their record is 10-17.

That .370 winning percentage is 26th among the NFL’s 32 teams during that span. The teams with worse winning percentages are the Colts (.365), Texans (.288), Panthers (.269), Bears (.231), Broncos (.231), and Cardinals (.222).

All of those teams have changed coaches since 2021.

That’s an ominous sign for the six-time Super Bowl-winning coach.

If Belichick can’t Houdini the answers for this team, then the Krafts will be forced to ask themselves tough questions about whether he should continue as coach here for a 25th season in 2024.

Christopher L. Gasper is a Globe columnist.