EMass field hockey: Fueling a pair of Central Catholic wins, Kerri Finneran headlines Players of the Week

Kerri Finneran, Central Catholic —The senior starred in a pair of nonleague games. She started off by scoring twice in a 2-1 win against Lincoln-Sudbury, and then added two goals and an assist for the No. 16 Raiders in a 3-1 victory over Gloucester.

Morgan Valeri, Newburyport — It was a high-scoring week for the Clipper senior. First, she had a hat trick in a 3-0 shutout of Swampscott. She followed up with two goals in a 4-0 nonleague victory over North Andover.

Raena Crandall, Franklin — The junior keeps finding the back of the net for the No. 4 Panthers, including three goals and an assist in a 4-2 nonleague win over No. 17 Concord-Carlisle.