EMass field hockey: With power and precision, Watertown seizes the No. 1 ranking in Globe Top 20

With 11 dominating wins — remarkably all 7-0 victories — Watertown has seized the No. 1 ranking in the Globe’s Top 20 field hockey rankings for the first time this fall.

Ranked No. 1 in the MIAA Division 3 Power Rankings and coming off convincing wins against Middlesex League rivals Reading (No. 3 in this week’s Globe poll) and Winchester (No. 10), the Raiders have shown that they have the depth to win a 20th state title. Walpole slides back to second, but the Porkers are formidable too. The top-ranked team in Division 1, Walpole has not let its lone loss, 1-0, to two-time defending Division 4 champion Uxbridge derail its drive. The Porkers answered with three straight victories.