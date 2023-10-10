EMass field hockey: With power and precision, Watertown seizes the No. 1 ranking in Globe Top 20

With 11 dominating wins — remarkably all 7-0 victories — Watertown has seized the No. 1 ranking in the Globe’s Top 20 field hockey rankings for the first time this fall.
Ranked No. 1 in the MIAA Division 3 Power Rankings and coming off convincing wins against Middlesex League rivals Reading (No. 3 in this week’s Globe poll) and Winchester (No. 10), the Raiders have shown that they have the depth to win a 20th state title. Walpole slides back to second, but the Porkers are formidable too. The top-ranked team in Division 1, Walpole has not let its lone loss, 1-0, to two-time defending Division 4 champion Uxbridge derail its drive. The Porkers answered with three straight victories.
Reading lost to Watertown, but the Rockets have stellar goaltending and tenaciousness to keep them third for another week. A dynamic Franklin squad and an Andover team that is back in business after early growing pains round out the top five. Two Dual County League teams enter the top 20 this week: Acton-Boxborough at 10 and Concord-Carlisle at 17. Records based on scores reported to the Globe.
The Globe’s Top 20 field hockey poll
The Globe poll as of Oct. 10, 2023. Teams were selected by the Globe sports staff.
1. Watertown (11-0-0)
2. Walpole (11-1-0)
3. Reading (11-1-0)
4. Franklin (9-0-1)
5. Andover (8-2-0)
6. Sandwich (11-0-1)
7. Manchester Essex (8-1-2)
8. Norwood (10-1-0)
9. Newburyport (11-1-0)
10. Acton-Boxborough (8-0-1)
11. Winchester (9-2-0)
12. Bishop Feehan (9-1-1)
13. Hingham (7-2-1)
14. Dartmouth (10-0-0)
15. Danvers (9-1-2)
16. Central Catholic (9-1-0)
17. Concord-Carlisle (9-2-1)
18. Needham (9-2-0)
19. Joseph Case (7-0-0)
20. Somerset Berkley (10-0-1)
