Jimmy Garoppolo, offense do just enough for Raiders to beat Packers in defense-first affair

Las Vegas coach Josh McDaniels goes against his old boss for the second season in a row when Bill Belichick and the Patriots visit on Sunday. It will be the first time former Patriots Garoppolo and Meyers play against New England as members of the Raiders.

The Raiders’ offense did just enough, with Jimmy Garoppolo returning from a one-game absence while in concussion protocol to complete 22 of 31 passes for 208 yards and a touchdown while throwing his NFL-high seventh interception. Jakobi Meyers caught seven passes for 75 yards and a TD.

LAS VEGAS — Robert Spillane intercepted Green Bay’s Jordan Love twice, Amik Robertson made a game-sealing pick in the end zone, and the Las Vegas Raiders beat the Packers, 17-13, Monday night to stop a three-game skid.

Advertisement

Love was 16 of 30 for 182 yards and the three picks against the Las Vegas defense.

Both offenses struggled. The Raiders (2-3) gained 279 yards and the Packers (2-3) finished with 285.

Get Breaking Sports Alerts Be the first to know the latest sports news as it happens, and get the Globe's most interesting reporting right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

Las Vegas ended an eight-game skid against the Packers. The franchise last beat Green Bay in 1987 when it played in Los Angeles.

The Raiders took a 10-3 lead into halftime thanks to 9-yard touchdown pass from Garoppolo to Meyers. Las Vegas had a chance for even bigger lead after Spillane’s interception in the second quarter gave the Raiders possession at the Green Bay 7, but settled for a short field goal.

That kind of start was nothing new for the Packers, who have scored six first-half points in their past three games. They overcame a 17-0 deficit at the break two weeks ago to beat New Orleans, and in its previous game outscored by 10 in the second half but still lost by two touchdowns.

And, right on cue, the Packers opened the second half with Rudy Ford’s interception of Garoppolo. That led to AJ Dillon’s 5-yard touchdown run to tie the game.

Advertisement

Later in the third quarter, Green Bay failed to take advantage of a short field. Love found Christian Watson without a defender within about 10 yards of him. The 77-yard completion, and a horse-collar tackle penalty, put the Packers at the 3. But Green Bay had to settle for a chip-shot field goal to go ahead 13-10.

The lead didn’t hold up long. Josh Jacobs’ 2-yard touchdown run to open the fourth quarter put Las Vegas back in front.