A look back at the Red Sox season: Mostly lowlights, but some highlights

As the Sox look ahead to 2024, here are some highlights and lowlights from this season.

The Red Sox’ second straight last-place finish came with radical change. Chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom lost his job . As did pitching coach Dave Bush and third base/infield coach Carlos Febles. More changes might be coming.

It felt like a big blow when Adam Duvall hit the injured list with a wrist fracture in early April. Duvall was on a tear to start the season, batting .483 with five doubles, four homers, a triple, and a 1.138 slugging percentage in eight games.

Losing Duvall could have been catastrophic, but Duran quelled some of the angst when he was recalled from Triple A Worcester.

He didn’t have the power of Duvall, but his game-changing ability with his legs made him even more valuable. Duran bought in to more of a line-drive approach, and he hit the ground running (literally and figuratively). He batted .396 in his first 13 games, racking up an eye-popping nine doubles with his ability to turn singles into doubles with his speed.

By the time Duvall returned in June, Duran had cooled off but was still hitting a respectable .276.

Duran’s season ended early when he suffered a toe injury that required surgery. He finished with a slash line of .295/.346/.482 and an .828 OPS. He swiped a team-leading 24 bags, too, and had 34 doubles.

Jarren Duran's lightning speed was a boon to the lineup until a toe injury shelved him. Tanner Pearson for The Boston Globe

Duran’s loss was very much felt by the Sox, who became a base-to-base club without their fastest player. Duran had made an impression, a redemptive one at that after a down 2022.

Duran is now a part of the plan moving forward — even if that means the Red Sox try to deal him this offseason.

▪ Triston Casas’s homer off Logan Webb.

Casas became one of the best hitters in baseball after a slow start in which he hit just .133 with three homers and a .576 OPS through 25 games.

Casas, a process-oriented hitter, believed his luck would turn. He was right, because in his next 64 games, the 23-year-old first baseman batted .296/.389/.544 with a .933 OPS and 12 home runs.

But as good as Casas was going, manager Alex Cora said he still needed to use the left side of the field, hinting that Casas had become a bit too pull-happy.

On July 28 in San Francisco, with Giants ace Webb on the mound, Casas parked a 435-foot homer to left-center field at Oracle Park. Considering the marine layers in the Bay Area, the fact that Casas had the power to get it out there through the thick air was jaw-dropping. Cora compared it to something Barry Bonds would do.

“I played here a lot of games and I saw one of the great ones dominating from, like, 2000 to 2004, and that ball he hit to left-center, that’s one of the best home runs I’ve seen here, and I saw many,” said Cora. “I think I saw 500, 600, 700, 73 [in 2001 by Bonds], and that was a great swing.”

It also brought more awareness to Casas as a legitimate fixture in the middle of the Sox lineup for years to come.

▪ Brayan Bello against the Yankees.

Bello’s 4.24 ERA to end the season doesn’t particularly reflect his impact on the club. He hit a wall toward the end of the year, but overall it was a good season for the 24-year-old righthander.

His back-to-back starts against the Yankees in June — the first at Yankee Stadium and the second at Fenway — were good moments for Bello, who relinquished just three earned runs across 14 innings (seven innings in each outing).

▪ Alex Verdugo’s benching(s).

Cora had challenged Verdugo at the end of last season, saying he had more talent he could tap into.

For much of the first part of the season, it worked, with Verdugo playing inspired ball. But he was benched in June against the Guardians after he did not hustle on Masataka Yoshida’s (patented) ground ball to the right side and was forced out at second.

The 2023 season was a mixed bag for Alex Verdugo. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

In August, Verdugo was a late scratch against the Blue Jays after he did not report to the ballpark on time. The Sox lost, 5-4, and Cora called the entire afternoon “probably one of my worst days” as Red Sox manager.

Questions about his makeup — which have followed Verdugo since his days with the Dodgers — began to resurface. Moreover, questions about his relationship with his manager and his future with the Sox became topics of discussion.

▪ James Paxton cools off in July.

The nine starts Paxton had made heading into July were his most since 2019.

The lefthander had a 2.70 ERA in those nine starts. But once July came, his stuff began to wane. He compiled a 4.95 ERA in four games that month, including a start against the Cubs in which he gave up six earned runs in three innings.

Paxton was the Sox’ biggest trade chip at the deadline, and scouts were on hand to watch him pitch against the Giants at the end of July. He made it through five innings while yielding just a run, but, again, his stuff was down. He needed 104 pitches in those five innings.

The Red Sox decided not to deal him at the deadline. Paxton made six more starts before he was shut down with a knee issue. He had a 7.62 ERA in August/September.

▪ MookieFest.

Perhaps it was the Kyle Barraclough game against Houston, but at the very least, Mookie Betts’s return to Fenway in late August was the precursor to the Sox’ demise and a harsh reminder that they let an all-time great talent go.

In Sunday afternoon’s rubber match. Betts had just pummeled a two-run homer off Chris Murphy to extend the Dodgers’ lead to 4-0 in the top of the sixth. But Casas gave the Sox a chance with a two-run homer in the bottom of the inning.

The real reminder of just how good Betts is came when Trevor Story, the next batter after Casas, stung a 102.4-mile-per-hour ball to the opposite field. Betts, who rotated between second base and right field in the series, went back on the ball — which had an expected batting average of .670 — got behind it, and made the play easily.

That zapped any chance at a rally for the Sox, who dropped the game, 7-4, and the series.

Betts also finished the game 3 for 5 with three RBIs and that homer. For the series? 7 for 15.

He’s playing in October. The Sox are not.

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him @byJulianMack.