Milan Lucic’s second tour with Bruins is bound to be a smash with fans

As cubes of glass flew out of the brackets, cups of beer flew out of fans’ hands, creating quite the mess. Clean-up on all aisles, please.

As Lucic crashed into Toronto’s Mike Van Ryn, the TD Garden glass shattered, showering both players and the bunches of fans in the front rows with shards and suds.

Milan Lucic most remembers the looks of shock on the faces. And then the roars.

“Everyone was in shock,” said Lucic, smiling at the memory. “I was in shock. They were in shock. We were all kind of in shock.”

After a quick moment of silence, the shock wore off and the crowd erupted, reaching such decibel levels that there was fear more panes might crack, too.

Lucic actually landed in Boston at the start of the 2007 NHL season, but it was on that night — Oct. 23, 2008 — when he arrived.

“It was one of those things that I actually couldn’t believe that happened when it happened,” said Lucic. “I’ve made hundreds and thousands of hits in my career, and that one was cool because when it happened, it was like I was face-to-face with the fans that were sitting in the front row.

“So that’s kind of the thing that I remember about it. It was weird that you had that interaction with the person that was sitting in the front row. Crazy.”

As the bull gang went to work, Lucic headed back to the Bruins bench, where he was met by a gaggle of cackling teammates.

“Yeah, everyone was kind of laughing and having a good time with it,” he said. “I remember having to get all the shards of glass out of my gloves.”

It remains one of the most memorable highlights of Lucic’s first tour of duty in Boston — an eight-year run in which he collected 139 goals, 342 points, and 772 penalty minutes in 566 games.

Lucic was traded following the 2014-15 season, kicking off a second eight-year run that included stops in Los Angeles, Edmonton, and Calgary.

Now he’s back in Boston.

Those Kings, Oilers, and Flames sweaters never seemed to fit Lucic’s persona, however. Ask any Gallery God and they’ll tell you: The hulking 6-foot-3-inch, 240-pounder was born to wear the black and gold.

For further proof of his popularity, turn up the volume during Wednesday night’s opener against the Blackhawks. They’re not booing.

It’ll be a much different Lucic that steps on the ice against Chicago. Back in 2007, the 19-year-old Lucic wouldn’t have been able to find Boston on a map. Now 35, he can’t order an espresso in the North End without being serenaded with “Looooch” chants.

“To be honest, I didn’t really know what to expect being a Western Canadian kid from Vancouver,” he said. “Didn’t know much about the city, didn’t really know much about the history of Boston and the Bruins, and even all the sports that go on here.”

Lucic fell in love with the city, and the love was reciprocal. When the opportunity to come “home” arose, he jumped. He does come with baggage, however.

“It was really funny,” he said. “When I first came here, I had one piece of luggage and my hockey bag, and this time around coming back with my family and three kids and 25 pieces of luggage, it’s a little different.

“But yeah, it’s cool to be back. It’s great to be back. So, I couldn’t be happier. I’m so excited to get things going.”

Lucic is expected to bring a physical element to the Bruins' game. ADAM HUNGER

Lucic is likely to be a fourth liner when the season starts. Coach Jim Montgomery has stressed that he wants a more physical team, and that doesn’t necessarily mean dropping the gloves at every opportunity. It means initiating contact, leaning on guys, and letting opponents know that there will be a price to pay for taking liberties (a.k.a cheap shots) with guys wearing Bruins sweaters.

Any scoring punch Lucic adds will be seen as a bonus.

As pumped as fans are for Lucic Act II, there’s one Bostonian whose excitement level is off the charts.

Brad Marchand has a special bond with Lucic. Both were drafted by the Bruins in 2006, and they’ve been tight friends ever since. The new captain was over the moon when he found out a reunion was in the works.

“I think we were just both really excited about the opportunity to be back together, and he’s really missed Boston ever since he left and he’s been wanting to come back,” said Marchand. “So, his excitement level is through the roof, and I love having Looch around.

“He just brings the mood up of everybody around him. His physical process on the ice is something that we’re going to need and his leadership abilities and stuff like that, too. So, it’ll be great to have him.”

Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him @globejimmcbride.