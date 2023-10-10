What you need to know about the 2023-24 NHL season

The Atlantic Division is full of contenders whose rebuilds finally look ready to pay dividends. The Sabres, Senators, and Red Wings will be in the hunt for the playoffs. The Bruins, meanwhile, have a revamped roster as a result of Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci’s retirements , followed by some cap-space-mandated trades.

The puck drops on the 2023-24 season Tuesday, with games slated for 5:30, 8, and 10:30 p.m. The Bruins, entering their centennial season, will start the year Wednesday against the Chicago Blackhawks on Causeway Street.

Rosters are shaping up, and preseason is winding down, which can only mean one thing: NHL season is back.

Out West, the Vegas Golden Knights are the reigning Stanley Cup champions, having earned their first title since joining the league in 2017 as an expansion team. The Seattle Kraken defeated the 2022 champs, the Colorado Avalanche, for their first playoff series win in their second season of existence.

Between major trades, policy changes, and retiring stars, it’s been a busy few months for the NHL. Here’s everything you need to know to get caught up before the 2023-24 season.

NHL 2023-24: Season story lines to watch

An 18-year-old made the Blackhawks relevant again. The Bruins opener will be the public’s first real look at Connor Bedard, the No. 1 pick in this year’s draft who’s been touted as the next Sidney Crosby or Connor McDavid. The Blackhawks sold $5.2 million worth of tickets after winning the draft lottery, according to ESPN. Chicago hasn’t made the playoffs in the last three seasons, but Bedard is adding a little sunshine to a franchise that has been clouded with doom in recent years.

Alex DeBrincat, now with the Red Wings, is one of several NHL stars in new homes for 2023-24. Paul Sancya/Associated Press

Some big names are in new places. Stars Alex DeBrincat, Erik Karlsson, and Pierre-Luc DuBois all found new homes in the offseason. DeBrincat went from the Senators to the Red Wings, Norris Trophy winner Karlsson shipped out from San Jose for Pittsburgh, and DuBois will bolster an already strong center group with the Kings.

Speaking of big names … Former Boston mayor and US Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh is entering his first full season as the president of the NHL Players’ Association. The Dorchester native has big plans, including a goal to meet with every player he represents.

The battle over Pride Night is ongoing. On Thursday, the NHL clarified its guidance about what players and franchises can do this season in terms of special initiatives such as Pride Night, according to ESPN. Every NHL team held a Pride Night or “Hockey Is For Everyone” Night during the 2022-23 season, but seven players decided to not take part in warmups when their teams donned Pride jerseys. A few teams also decided that they would not have their players wear specialty sweaters. NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said specialty sweaters became a “distraction” and determined they would be banned from the ice leaguewide. Bettman’s ruling also applies to events such as Black History Night, Hockey Fights Cancer Night, and Military Appreciation Night.

Brad Marchand was all smiles as he spoke to the media after being chosen as the Bruins' new team captain. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Boston Bruins: What to watch this season

A new leadership group is afoot. How are the Bruins expected to outdo last year’s record-breaking campaign, especially without Bergeron and Krejci, who were staples of the locker room for upward of two decades? Setting franchise records for wins and points in consecutive seasons is likely not in the cards, but with Brad Marchand wearing the “C,” the Bruins will hope for a seamless transition of power.

The young guns are blazin’. The Bruins ran into offseason trouble with their salary-cap space, forcing the top brass to make some tough decisions and deal away a few roster staples. The departures of Garnet Hathaway, Dmitry Orlov, Taylor Hall, Nick Foligno, and Tyler Bertuzzi left space for new faces to make their case on the varsity, including 19-year-old Matthew Poitras, who made a strong case for himself in the preseason. We’ll see if the rookie can make the quantum leap from juniors to the big show.

An old friend returns. Milan Lucic, returning to the Bruins after eight years away, is unmistakable on the ice. At 6 foot 3 inches and 240 pounds, his hulking frame isn’t hard to spot, even from the nosebleed seats in TD Garden. During his first stint in Boston, Lucic played alongside some of the franchise’s cornerstone players, including Zdeno Chara, Bergeron, Krejci, and Marchand. Only Marchand remains, but Lucic thinks they have the opportunity to mentor the young players who were once in their shoes — Poitras included.

Celebrate good times, come on! The Bruins have celebrations planned throughout the season to honor their 100th season. They’ve already debuted special-edition centennial sweaters, including home and away jerseys, plus an alternate to be worn for select Original Six matchups. They’ve scheduled five “Era Nights” throughout the season to honor the 100-year history. Each will celebrate players and teams from iconic eras in Bruins history, and will include a pregame ceremony, guest appearances, promotions, and more.

Boston Bruins schedule for 2023-24 season

OCTOBER

Wednesday, Oct. 11 vs. Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 14 vs. Nashville, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 19 at San Jose, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 21 at Los Angeles, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 22 at Anaheim, 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 24 at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 26 vs. Anaheim, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 28 vs. Detroit, 7 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 30 vs. Florida, 7 p.m.

NOVEMBER

Thursday, Nov. 2 vs. Toronto, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 4 at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 6 at Dallas, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 9 vs. NY Islanders, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 11 at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 14 at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. Montreal, 7 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 20 at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 22 at Florida, 7 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 24 vs. Detroit, 1 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 25 at NY Rangers, 1 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 27 at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 30 vs. San Jose, 7 p.m.

DECEMBER

Saturday, Dec. 2 at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 3 vs. Columbus, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 7 vs. Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 9 vs. Arizona, 1 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 13 at New Jersey, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 15 at NY Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 16 vs. NY Rangers, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 19 vs. Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 22 at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 23 at Minnesota, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 27 at Buffalo, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 30 vs. New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 31 at Detroit, 5 p.m.

JANUARY

Tuesday, Jan. 2 at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 4 vs. Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 6 vs. Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 8 at Colorado, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 9 at Arizona, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 11 at Vegas, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 13 at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 15 vs. New Jersey, 1 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 18 vs. Colorado, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 20 vs. Montreal, 7 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 22 vs. Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 24 vs. Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 25 at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 27 at Philadelphia, 12:30 p.m.

FEBRUARY

Tuesday, Feb. 6 vs. Calgary, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 8 vs. Vancouver, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 10 vs. Washington, 3:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 13 vs. Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 15 vs. Seattle, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 17 vs. Los Angeles, 5 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 19 vs. Dallas, 1 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 21 at Edmonton, 8 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 22 at Calgary, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 24 at Vancouver, 4 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 26 at Seattle, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 29 vs. Vegas, 7 p.m.

MARCH

Saturday, March 2 at NY Islanders, 3 p.m.

Monday, March 4 at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, March 5 vs. Edmonton, 7 p.m.

Thursday, March 7 vs. Toronto, 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 9 vs. Pittsburgh, 3 p.m.

Monday, March 11 vs. St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Thursday, March 14 at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 16 vs. Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, March 19 vs. Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Thursday, March 21 vs. NY Rangers, 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 23 at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Tuesday, March 26 at Florida, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, March 27 at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 30 at Washington, 7 p.m.

APRIL

Tuesday, April 2 at Nashville, 7 p.m.

Thursday, April 4 at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Saturday, April 6 vs. Florida, 3:30 p.m.

Tuesday, April 9 vs. Carolina, 7 p.m.

Saturday, April 13 at Pittsburgh, 8 p.m.

Monday, April 15 at Washington, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, April 16 vs. Ottawa, 7 p.m.









Emma can be reached at emma.healy@globe.com or on X @_EmmaHealy_.