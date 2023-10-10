Tom Brady defended Bill Belichick’s ‘right approach’ with the Patriots

“I think the results are different from what they’ve been, but I know that he’s still got the same work ethic, he’s got the same coaching style,” Brady said. “I think the thing that I think as I watch not only the Patriots, but a lot of other things, football’s a hard sport.

On the most recent episode of his SiriusXM podcast, “ Let’s Go! ”, Brady responded to a question about how he thinks Belichick is handling the current crisis in New England.

Though Bill Belichick is facing criticism after the Patriots’ latest loss, Tom Brady is still backing his former coach — and his methods.

“It was very different when I was in there because I could control a lot of the outcome. When I’m sitting here watching from afar I realize, ‘God, there are a lot of variables, there are a lot of things that need to go right in order to have team success.’”

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones has been criticized for his role in the disastrous 1-4 start. But as Brady pointed out, even when he was in New England, the team succeeded or failed as a unit.

“I was a part of a lot of those teams and I didn’t take any of those things for granted,” Brady said. “I needed a great defense. I needed a great kicker. Obviously, I needed a great coach. I needed great receivers and a great O-line. If I was going to be successful as a player, I needed all those things. And I was fortunate to have a lot of those things over a long period of time.

“The teams that lose, they’re putting a lot into it. The teams that win, they’re putting a lot into it. It’s a relentless sport and nothing is given to you. It’s all hard. Losing is hard, winning is hard. To be in it year in and year out is hard. To lose and have a horrible season is very hard.”

Brady wouldn’t know much about having a “horrible season,” as his first and last seasons were the only two times his teams had losing records.

Given the lopsided scores of the last two Patriots games, it’s possible Belichick could be heading for a last-place finish.

Following Sunday’s loss to the Saints, Belichick promised that the team would “start all over.” Exactly what that means remains to be seen, but Brady thinks it won’t mean a change in his former coach’s fundamental approach to the game.

“I think that he’s got a very consistent approach that he’s always taken and, you know, it’s the right approach,” Brady said. “Try to prepare the players, give them the best opportunity to succeed. You know, you get out there on the field in the end, the coaches, once the play is called in the players have to go do it.”

Brady again cited the need for a complementary effort from all players.

“It takes a great coaching staff to win. It takes great players to win. It takes great front office support to win,” Brady said. “It’s an organizational win. It’s an organizational loss. To ascribe a win or loss to one player — and they did that for me a lot with winning and I always say, ‘It’s not about me, it’s about us.’ When you lose, as a leader … you take the blame and you give the credit when you win. But at the end of the day it’s a team sport.”

Hayden Bird can be reached at hayden.bird@globe.com.