Zelenskyy says Gaza war furthers Russian aims

Some Republican members of the US Congress have argued against continued support for the government in Kyiv, while Slovakia recently elected a political party that expressed support for Russia during its campaign. At the same time, Poland’s objections to the movement of Ukraine’s agricultural exports through its territory have cooled the relationship between the two allies.

In remarks released on social media on Monday night, Zelenskyy, who has repeatedly expressed support for Israel, also appeared to seek to rally support for his country at a time when Ukraine is facing stiff Russian resistance on the battlefield amid signs of wavering support among a few of its allies.

KYIV, Ukraine — President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine has accused Russia of wanting to precipitate conflict in the Middle East to undermine international support for Ukraine, in comments that reflect concern that the war between Israel and the militant group Hamas could distract attention from Kyiv’s fight.

“Russia is interested in triggering a war in the Middle East, so that a new source of pain and suffering could undermine world unity, increase discord and contradictions, and thus help Russia destroy freedom in Europe,” Zelenskyy said in the speech released overnight. Russia on Monday expressed concern about events in Israel but its response has been muted.

Zelenskyy, who was in Bucharest on Tuesday for talks with President Klaus Iohannis of neighboring Romania, said Russia aimed to sow division and the war being fought in Gaza and Israel served that aim.

Zelenskyy also drew a line between Russia and Iran, both of which, he said, supported Hamas. “We see Russian propagandists gloating,” he said. “We see Moscow’s Iranian friends openly supporting those who attacked Israel.”

The government in Tehran has denied involvement in the attack by Hamas. Iran has supplied Russia with exploding drones, hundreds of which have been launched at Ukraine in deadly attacks against military and civilian targets.

In the latest example, Ukraine’s air force said on Tuesday that it had shot down 27 drones over southern Ukraine overnight that had been launched from Crimea, a region annexed by Russia in 2014. But nine other drones got through, it said in a statement on the Telegram messaging app without detailing what was hit.

Distant explosions could be heard from the center of the port city of Odesa on the Black Sea around midnight, and tracer bullets streaked through the sky as Ukrainian forces responded to the aerial barrage with antiaircraft fire. The head of the regional military administration, Oleh Kiper, later said that five drones had hit the village of Dachne, just northwest of Odesa. He gave no further details.

More than 19 months into Russia’s full-scale invasion, the conflict in Israel and Gaza has shifted international attention from Ukraine at a delicate moment. A Ukrainian counteroffensive, begun in June to reclaim territory in the south and east, has registered only limited gains.

That relative lack of progress, which comes despite tens of billions of dollars of military aid funneled to Ukraine by its allies, reflects a broader stasis on the front line this year despite heavy fighting and substantial casualties on both sides.

Mykyta Poturaiev, a senior Ukrainian lawmaker and a member of Zelenskyy’s political party, said in an interview that the Israel-Gaza war posed a risk if leaders in Washington and Europe begin to ask whether it was better to prioritize supporting Israel or Ukraine.

The US ambassador to NATO said Tuesday that US military assistance to Israel after the weekend attacks by Hamas assailants would not come at Ukraine’s expense.

The United States has committed around $45 billion in weapons and military aid to Ukraine since Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022, making it the single largest donor to the Ukrainian war effort.

Julianne Smith, the US ambassador to NATO, sought to head off concerns before meetings this week of defense ministers at the military alliance’s headquarters in Brussels.

“We don’t anticipate any challenges in that regard,” Smith told journalists Tuesday, echoing earlier assurances from Washington.

She said the United States could both “stay focused on our partnership and commitment to Israel’s security, while also meeting our commitments and promise to continue supporting Ukraine, as it defends its territory and protects all of the values that all of us hold dear here across the NATO alliance.”

The Pentagon has ordered an aircraft carrier strike group to the eastern Mediterranean Sea, and officials are looking at munitions and other equipment in US stockpiles that can quickly be made available for Israel. That is part of a long-standing US agreement to provide security assistance to Israel, which benefits greatly from US aid.

But a senior NATO official, Admiral Rob Bauer of the Netherlands, said last week that Western weapons stockpiles were already nearing “the bottom of the barrel” in calling for the defense industry to step up production. Additionally, congressional Republicans in the United States are calling for steep cuts to new aid for Ukraine, and refused to approve more spending in a budget fight.

“Any funding for Ukraine should be redirected to Israel immediately,” Senator Josh Hawley, a Republican from Missouri, wrote Monday on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

Smith said some of the two days of meetings this week in Brussels, beginning Wednesday, would seek additional ways to continue supplying Ukraine and speeding weapons production across NATO member states.

Since Saturday, Zelenskyy has spoken daily in support of Israel, adding his voice to international condemnation of the Hamas attack. Zelenskyy is Jewish and Ukraine has a significant Jewish minority, but his comments were consistent with the Ukrainian government’s long-term drive to set its war in the context of a broader struggle for freedom.

Zelenskyy also hinted that Russia’s invasion and the war in Gaza could forecast an even greater threat.

“All of this is a much greater threat than the world currently perceives. The world wars of the past started with local aggressions,” he said. He called for international unity, adding: “We know how to counter this threat.”

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.