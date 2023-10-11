Boston Palestine Film Festival cancels in-person screenings, will offer only virtual programming this year

The 17th annual Boston Palestine Film Festival runs Oct. 13-22. This year’s festival was to have included both in-person and virtual screenings. Organizers announced today that in-person screenings have been postponed, with new dates to be determined.

“The committee is in conversation about what kind of [further] changes, if any, need to be made,” Michael Maria said in a telephone interview Tuesday. Maria, the festival’s programming director, is a member of the BPFF executive committee.

“Things are happening so rapidly. We are being sensitive to the experience on the ground of both Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank and Israelis.”