Boston Palestine Film Festival cancels in-person screenings, will offer only virtual programming this year

The 17th annual Boston Palestine Film Festival runs Oct. 13-22. This year’s festival was to have included both in-person and virtual screenings. Organizers announced today that in-person screenings have been postponed, with new dates to be determined.
“The committee is in conversation about what kind of [further] changes, if any, need to be made,” Michael Maria said in a telephone interview Tuesday. Maria, the festival’s programming director, is a member of the BPFF executive committee.
“Things are happening so rapidly. We are being sensitive to the experience on the ground of both Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank and Israelis.”
The virtual screenings include a selection of features and short films. Four of the features are documentaries. One is narrative, “Bir’em.”
Camille Clavel’s coming-of-age story follows Nagham, a Palestinian girl, who returns to her ancestral village, in the north of Israel.
“The festival serves different purposes for different people,” Maria said. “Even in this extremely painful and emotional and tragic week, I still feel the festival is critical to the community, for gathering difficult conversations and sharing the tragic experience of Palestinians and Israelis together.”
