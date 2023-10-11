British comic Russell Howard brings his mix of wonder and silliness to the Shubert stage

In his most recent special, “Lubricant,” he is gobstruck by the idea that dogs can be trained to sense low blood sugar in diabetics. He imagines a dog sitting next to its owner on a couch while she’s watching television. The dog gives a sudden sniff. “Maureen?” he imagines the dog saying. “Have a biscuit. I really love you, darling, but it’s really coming off you tonight.”

Russell Howard believes the world is magnificent. We forget that sometimes because we are too busy doom-scrolling and arguing with strangers on social media. But he’d like a word to remind you to keep your sense of wonder and to promulgate the idea that silliness offers relief. Lucky for him, and us, he is a deeply silly comedian.

It’s not as if Howard doesn’t see the awful side of humanity. He can joke about that, too. But he wants to burst that bubble and show people something brighter. “It’s those daft little moments where — life is such a battle for people — just those little moments where you’re not in fight mode, you’re just kind of laughing,” he says. “It’s really important.”

To further focus on the positive, Howard recently released a podcast called “Wonderbox” (which is also the title of his 2014 stand-up special). He interviews guests — who have included John Oliver and Taylor Tomlinson — about their most treasured objects and places, asking them to put it all in a hypothetical “wonderbox.” Howard believes he gets better interviews from people by talking about their passions rather than what makes them angry or asking them to plug their latest project.

“I get really excited when people talk about things they love, and they dig into them,” he says. “And it actually takes a lot of bravery for people, to have the courage to say, ‘I like this music,’ or ‘I like this film,’ or ‘My favorite place to go on holiday is this.’ Because we live in a very kind of snide-y time.”

Though Howard has toured extensively, this current jaunt takes him to places he’s never performed, from Lisbon to Cincinnati. Seeing what makes people laugh, and maybe more importantly, what doesn’t, from town to town and country to country keeps his perspective fresh.

In Finland, Howard saw a seagull try to steal a man’s food. The man grabbed the seagull, shouted at it, and then threw it back into the air. “I was like, ‘Fantastic,’” says Howard. “I’ll chat about that at the gig. So I went onstage and started talking about it. And just to utter silence. Because all these Finnish people were like, ‘Well, that’s what you do. If the seagull is trying to steal your chips . . . you reprimand the bird, and then you let it go.’”

He’s already got a new hour of material, but he’ll be working it out on tour in Europe and Australia next year before recording a new Netflix special. He’s currently on hiatus from his topical UK television program, “The Russell Howard Hour,” which wrapped up its sixth season in December.

In the documentary “Until the Wheels Come Off” that accompanied the “Lubricant” special, it was surprising to see the usually joyful Howard state he had expected to wrap up his career after the taping. Topical comedy had worn him down, and he’d seen the troubles his wife, who is a doctor, had gone through during the pandemic. But putting the TV show on hiatus and performing stand-up has recharged him. “Having that break reminded me that really, that’s what I do,” he says. “It was just fatigue, really. And just being at the coalface of the news, it was just too much.”

Stand-up and television have made Howard a star in the UK who is recognized everywhere he goes there. On tour in the States, he has the best of both worlds: anonymity and an audience. “Nobody knows who I am,” he says. “So I can go in a coffee shop and experience what it’s like to be in a coffee shop.” But here he still gets to play big venues and do what he loves. “It’s really nice to be able to wander about and then have, like, a theater of people waiting for me,” he says. “It’s the perfect way of doing it.”

When asked about an IMDb credit that lists him in the cast of the horror comedy film “Shaun of the Dead,” Howard takes the time to list the three most persistent inaccuracies about him: He was not in that film, he is not a Scientologist, and he’s definitely not “obsessed” with opening a gym for grandmas.

“That’s been in a national newspaper, and I’ve been walking around the UK and seen really frightened grannies cross the road,” he says. “I must have said something somewhere on a podcast. But it’s the phrase ‘obsessed’ that makes it sound like I’m waiting outside bingo halls with a net desperately trying to capture old ladies. It’s the funniest bit of clickbait about me I’ve ever seen.”

At least he can laugh about it. And help others laugh, too. That’s just his nature. Howard says a comedian named Al Pitcher summed him up perfectly: Howard, he said, is the kind of person who is happy when someone makes it onto the bus just in time. “Like if you see somebody running . . . and the doors, they’re just shutting, I love it when they just leap in and they make it,” Howard says. “And some people love it when the door shuts and they get slapped in the face.

“I’m not saying the other side’s wrong. I just like it when they make the bus.”

RUSSELL HOWARD

At the Boch Center Shubert Theatre. Oct. 18 at 7:30 p.m. $35.75-$49.75. www.bochcenter.org

Nick A. Zaino III can be reached at nick@nickzaino.com.



