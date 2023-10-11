A new online platform provides a literary lifeline to readers seeking banned books

For Boston businessman and philanthropist Paul English, reading is fundamental. Unlike other successful entrepreneurs, however, he doesn’t devour every business book that hits the bestseller lists.

Paul English, Boston businessman and philanthropist, has cofounded BannedBooksUSA.org, which sends banned titles to readers in affected areas.

Instead, he reads history and fiction. Growing up in West Roxbury, he was a regular at the local branch of the Boston Public Library. Books, he says, “are incredibly important in particular to learn about other cultures and the world. Not everyone can afford to travel around the world, but in books, you can. You can open your mind outside your bubble.”

So when English first heard about the growing challenges to various books across the country, he knew where he wanted to direct his considerable energy next. He called his friend Joyce Linehan, the former chief of policy for Mayor Marty Walsh whom Governor Maura Healy recently appointed to serve on the Massachusetts Board of Library Commissioners.

Together they have cofounded BannedBooksUSA.org, an online platform that offers books that have been removed from shelves to residents for the cost of shipping. The initiative, launched Tuesday, is a partnership with Electric Literature, a nonprofit committed to making reading more inclusive, and Bookshop.org, an online bookseller that supports independent bookstores.

The focus for now will be on Florida, where more than 40 percent of all book bans during the 2022-23 school year occurred, according to a PEN America report released in September.

“The whole idea of government controlling the minds of citizens sounds horrifying to me,” English says.

BannedBooksUSA.org has partnered with the Florida Freedom to Read Project, an organization created by a group of mothers concerned about the expanding movement to challenge reading materials in public schools.

“It was basically founded by three mothers,” says Linehan. “We have all the admiration and respect in the world for those folks. They’re on the ground, putting their bodies on the line.”

The Boston-based project is also a gesture of support to librarians, she said: “They’re on the front lines of this culture war. It’s really important that they can do their work unencumbered.”

In 2017 English helped establish Embrace Boston, the organization behind the new memorial to Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King on Boston Common, with a $1 million donation. For him, the fact that Toni Morrison’s “The Bluest Eye” is near the top of the American Library Association’s list of most challenged titles is one clear example of the misguided effort to ban books.

“She’s a really important writer,” he says. “Some of her stuff is difficult to read, but they’re important topics, and they stir discussion.”

He also mentions the banning of a graphic novel adaptation of “The Diary of Anne Frank”: “That seems insane to me.”

Linehan points out that book bans and challenges are not only occurring in Florida and Texas and Utah.

“Massachusetts is not immune to this sort of thing,” she says, citing 45 challenges in 2022, representing 57 titles. “That’s more than the past nine years combined.”

In Mississippi, legislators recently passed a law forbidding anyone under 18 from accessing digital materials without parental permission. It was a direct reaction, Linehan says, to the Brooklyn Public Library’s “Books Unbanned” project, which offers library cards to young people in areas affected by book bans. The Boston Public Library and library systems in Los Angeles and Seattle recently joined the Books Unbanned campaign.

The legislation in Mississippi was designed as a “workaround,” Linehan says. “But I don’t know how you work around a physical copy of a book.”

