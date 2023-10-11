Things to do around Boston this weekend and beyond

MALUMA “Don Juan,” the latest album from this Colombian star, takes a widescreen look at the pop world, infusing merengue, salsa, bachata, música mexicana, Daft Punk, Teena Marie, and other influences into his catchy, hard-hitting blend of reggaeton and Latin trap. Oct. 15, 7 p.m. Agganis Arena. 800-745-3000, livenation.com

CHAPPELL ROAN Last month this Missouri-born singer-songwriter released “The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess,” her first proper album after a series of virally beloved singles like the serpentine “My Kink Is Karma” and the starry-eyed “Pink Pony Club.” Roan’s full-length debut is an unbridled pop delight, lusty and silly and full of hooks that are worthy of sing-alongs by the time the second chorus comes around. Oct. 15, 7 p.m. House of Blues. 888-693-2583, houseofblues.com/boston

Advertisement

DANIEL CAESAR The Toronto-based singer-songwriter’s latest full-length, the chilled-out, intimate “Never Enough,” piles dreamy vocals atop hazy synths and slowly unspooling grooves. Oct. 16, 8 p.m. MGM Music Hall at Fenway. crossroadspresents.com

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

MAURA JOHNSTON





Folk, World & Country

LAURA CANTRELL The New York City country chanteuse comes to town on the heels of her latest release, “Just Like a Rose: The Anniversary Sessions,” a sort of summative marking of a multi-faceted musical vocation that is now into its third decade. Oct. 15, noon. $20. City Winery, 80 Beverly St. 617-933-8047, www.citywinery.com

CHARLIE CUNNINGHAM Briton Charlie Cunningham isn’t your typical singer-songwriter. His road to his chosen profession took him to Seville, Spain, where he immersed himself in flamenco music for three years before returning to his native country to begin developing his own style. He’s touring in support of the latest iteration of that, his third album, “Frame.” Oct. 19, 8 p.m. $25, $28. Crystal Ballroom at the Somerville Theatre, 55 Davis Square, Somerville. 617-876-4275, www.globalartslive.org

JOE K. WALSH AND GRANT GORDY Walsh and Gordy have an ongoing duo collaboration that brings together the former’s mandolin and the latter’s guitar. The music they make together is rooted in the tradition of mandolin-guitar duets but looks beyond to other acoustic styles as well. Oct. 19, 7 p.m. $25. The Lilypad, 1353 Cambridge St., Cambridge. 617-955-7729, www.lilypadinman.com

Advertisement

STUART MUNRO





Jazz & Blues

ADAM BIRNBAUM TRIO Pianist Birnbaum, a Brookline native, celebrates the release of his album “Preludes,” an adroitly swinging adaptation of selections from J.S. Bach’s “The Well-Tempered Clavier.” His band includes both cats from the recording: bassist Matt Clohesy and drummer Keita Ogawa. Oct. 14, 7 p.m. $30-$145. Scullers, 400 Soldiers Field Road. 866-777-8932, www.scullersjazz.com

14th ANNUAL BLUES AFTER HOURS TRIBUTE TO MAI CRAMER This year’s charity concert honoring the memory of the late, beloved Boston blues radio host will be headlined by “Monster” Mike Welch, plus Diane Blue, Sugar Ray Norcia, Racky Thomas, Peter “Hi-Fi” Ward, and Ronnie Earl & the Broadcasters. Oct. 14, 7:30 p.m. $20-$40. Regent Theatre, 7 Medford St., Arlington. 781-646-4849, www.regenttheatre.com

GEORGE RUSSELL CENTENNIAL CONCERT The NEC Jazz Orchestra, led by Ken Schaphorst, pays tribute to longtime NEC professor and jazz theorist Russell, godfather of the modal jazz movement. The program will include his compositions “Ezz-thetic,” “All About Rosie,” “Stratusphunk,” and selections from his extended suite “The African Game.” Oct. 19, 7:30 p.m. Free, tickets required. NEC’s Jordan Hall, 30 Gainsborough St. 617-585-1260, www.necmusic.edu

KEVIN LOWENTHAL





Classical

BOSTON SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA This weekend at Symphony Hall the main attraction is cellist Yo-Yo Ma, who joins the BSO and music director Andris Nelsons to perform both of Dmitri Shostakovich’s cello concertos on the same program. The lineup also includes Haydn’s Symphony No. 22 and Iman Habibi’s BSO-commissioned “Zhiân.” Tickets for all concerts are currently sold out, but it’s worth calling for last-minute availability (Oct. 12-15). Next week, British pianist Paul Lewis joins the BSO for a marathon of Beethoven piano concertos (Oct. 19-21). Symphony Hall. 617-266-1200, www.bso.org

Advertisement

BOSTON BAROQUE Boston Baroque opens its 2023-24 season with an all-Beethoven program performed on period instruments, culminating in Beethoven’s monumental Symphony No. 9. The final movement’s vocal soloists include soprano Heidi Stober, mezzo-soprano Daniela Mack, tenor William Burden, and bass Soloman Howard. Founder and music director Martin Pearlman conducts. Oct. 13, 8 p.m., Sanders Theatre, Harvard University, Cambridge; Oct. 14, 8 p.m., GBH Calderwood Studio, Brighton; Oct. 15, 3 p.m., NEC’s Jordan Hall. 617-987-8600, www.baroque.boston

ISATA KANNEH-MASON The acclaimed young British pianist makes her Celebrity Series of Boston solo debut with a stand of two concerts, including the premiere event in the series’s nascent partnership with the new Groton Hill Music Center in Groton. The program is identical at both concerts, featuring music by Haydn, Schumann, Chopin, and Fanny Mendelssohn. Oct. 13, 8 p.m., Groton Hill Music Center, Groton; Oct. 14, 8 p.m., NEC’s Jordan Hall. 617-482-6661, www.celebrityseries.org

A.Z. MADONNA





ARTS

Theater

FAT HAM Playwright James Ijames turns “Hamlet” upside down and gives it a vigorous shake. What tumbles out are the comic possibilities embedded within Shakespeare’s tragedy. Ijames finds, too, a contemporary resonance that reminds us “Hamlet” is not constrained by time, place, or circumstance. Set in the present day at a Southern Black family’s backyard barbecue, “Fat Ham” revolves around a college student named Juicy (Marshall W. Mabry IV), the Hamlet equivalent. Juicy is trying to figure out a few things about his family and himself. In Mabry’s sensitively calibrated performance, Juicy’s dilemma is less “To be or not to be?” than “What to be?” Directed by Stevie Walker-Webb. Through Oct. 29. The Huntington, in association with Alliance Theatre and Front Porch Arts Collective. At the Wimberly Theatre, Calderwood Pavilion, Boston Center for the Arts. 617-266-0800, Huntingtontheatre.org

Advertisement

ASSASSINS Spiro Veloudos, who died last week, prided himself on making Lyric Stage a home for the work of Stephen Sondheim. My guess is that Veloudos would be pleased by Courtney O’Connor’s first-rate production of the Sondheim-John Weidman musical, which makes us think about the prevalence of grievance-fueled political violence in our own time while providing glimpses into the tangled psyches of successful and would-be presidential assassins from John Wilkes Booth (Robert St. Laurence) to Lee Harvey Oswald (Dan Prior) to John Hinckley Jr. (Jacob Thomas Less). Select choreography by Ilyse Robbins. Music direction by Dan Rodriguez. Through Oct. 15. Lyric Stage Company of Boston. 617-585-5678, lyricstage.com

MR. PARENT The first work programmed at Boston Playwrights’ Theatre by new artistic director Megan Sandberg-Zakian is this solo play that she had a hand in creating. “Mr. Parent,” which Sandberg-Zakian will direct, is about the five years actor Maurice Emmanuel Parent spent as a teacher in the Boston Public Schools. Parent will reprise the role, having played it last year at Lyric Stage Company of Boston, when I described “Mr. Parent” as “a moving, sometimes funny account of what it takes to be a teacher, what it takes to fulfill your ambitions in the theater, and what it takes to build a life.” Written by Melinda Lopez with Parent, and conceived with Sandberg-Zakian. Through Oct. 22. Boston Playwrights’ Theatre, 949 Commonwealth Ave. www.BostonPlaywrights.org

Advertisement

DON AUCOIN





Dance

DRUMATIX Through a fusion of tap dance, body percussion, inventive drumming, and good humor, the company presents its show “Rhythm Delivered,” created by award-winning Israeli artist Noa Barankin. The show portrays the hi-jinks of a group of friends who discover a series of boxes and turn the contents within into playable instruments, with the final box revealing a surprise. Suitable for all ages, and available for live stream. Oct. 14-15. $15-$30. Dance Complex, Cambridge. www.dancecomplex.org/events

DICK BUTTON ARTISTIC FIGURE SKATING FESTIVAL EVENING SHOWCASE Hosted by the Skating Club of Boston, where the illustrious Button trained, this event caps off a two-day celebration of the Olympic championship skater’s legacy. The show features unique works by acclaimed artistic skating companies, including American Ice Theatre, Ice Dance International, Ice Theatre of New York, Joy Skate Theatre Productions, and The Next Ice Age. Oct. 14. $15-$25. Tenley E. Albright Performance Center at The Skating Club of Boston, Norwood. https://scboston.org/

BALLET RI The Providence-based company opens its season with an intriguing program entitled “Death and the Maiden.” The title work is a world premiere choreographed by Yury Yanowsky and Ken Ossola and set to one of Franz Schubert’s most moving compositions (played live by the Aurea Ensemble). The program also includes José Limón’s great classic “The Moor’s Pavane,” which portrays the central drama of Shakespeare’s “Othello.” Oct. 13-15. $40-$70. Woodman Center, Providence. https://balletri.org/

DANCE PRISM BALLET The company opens its 41st season with a program evoking a bit of Halloween enchantment with a pairing of “Hansel and Gretel” and “The Firebird.” Both are magical tales involving fiendish spirits who are ultimately overcome by beauty and kindness. Performances are family-friendly and each will be followed by a complimentary reception offering young viewers the opportunity to meet their favorite principal characters. Oct. 14, 2:30 p.m. $32-$40. The Collins Center, Andover. Repeats Oct. 15, 2:30 at the Performing Arts Center, Littleton. www.danceprism.com

KAREN CAMPBELL





Visual art









TOSHIKO TAKAEZU: SHAPING ABSTRACTION Takaezu, born in 1922 in Hawaii to parents of Japanese ancestry, made spectacularly expressive abstract paintings and textiles (she died in 2011). But her ceramic work is perhaps her most lasting legacy. At the MFA, a selection of ceramic pieces are complemented by her work in other media, paying tribute to her pioneering formal innovations and broadening the story of the roots of American abstraction beyond the Abstract Expressionist cohort of painters, many of whom were her contemporaries. Through Sept. 29. Museum of Fine Arts Boston, 465 Huntington Ave. www.mfa.org, 617-267-9300.

FRAGMENTS OF EPIC MEMORY More than 100 historical photographs from the period just after Emancipation from Britain on various Carribbean islands (1838) pair with works by contemporary Carribbean-descended artists that grapple with the legacies of colonialism, enslavement, and the region’s ongoing struggle to craft its own destiny amid a global culture and economy that regards it largely as a sunshine-filled tourist escape. Through Jan. 7. Portland Museum of Art, 7 Congress Square, Portland, Maine. 207-775-6148, portlandmuseum.org

BATS! It’s always Halloween in Salem, at least to some degree, but this exhibition at the Peabody Essex Museum has less to do with the flying rodents’ vampire-adjacent characteristics than their important role as indicator species of healthy ecosystems (or, recently, the opposite). The show includes real, live bats (safely behind glass), and explores the critters’ environmental, social, and cultural impacts through works by artists Resa Blatman, Michael Brolly, Nick Demakes, Juan Nicolás Elizalde, Steve Hollinger, Michael LaFosse and Richard L. Alexander, Tony Rubino, David Yann Robert, Rebecca Saylor Sack, Lino Tagliapietra, and Jeffrey Veregge. Through July 28. Peabody Essex Museum. 161 Essex St., Salem. 978-745-9500, www.pem.org

MURRAY WHYTE

FERN L. NESSON: TILT! The Cambridge artist’s black-and-white photographs take a modernist’s approach to architecture, amplifying and upending ordinary human perspective. Cityscapes slope; tunnels twist; buildings lean. Her gray-scale palette accentuates incidental abstractions of light and dark. Her skewed viewpoints reframe traditional horizontals and verticals to suggest the world is not predictable; it can be seen anew. Through Oct. 29. Beacon Gallery, 524B Harrison Ave. 617-718-5600, www.beacongallery.com

CATE McQUAID

Fern L. Nesson, "City Dream 2," 2020. Fern L. Nesson/Beacon Gallery





EVENTS

Comedy

ILIZA: HARD FEELINGS TOUR Emerson alum Iliza Shlesinger says women hate the idea of carrying a jacket anywhere. “It’s too heavy!” she says mockingly. “The female body is capable of carrying a human being for nine months, but apparently a lightweight jacket stuffed with feathers is where we draw the line.” Oct. 13, 8 p.m. $45-$186.50. TD Garden, 100 Legends Way. www.tgarden.com

STEVE SWEENEY, DON GAVIN, AND LENNY CLARKE For two nights, the stage at Giggles is going to look like the Ding Ho from 1982 as three of the scene’s most popular comics from that era take the stage for a rare appearance together. Oct. 13 at 8:30 p.m., Oct. 14 at 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. $32-$35. Giggles Comedy Club, 518 Broadway (Route 1), Saugus. 781-233-9950, www.princerestaurant.com

IMPROVBOSTON AND KATHE FARRIS One of Boston’s sharpest stand-up writers, Farris celebrates the release of her new album, “Have You Seen This Woman,” alongside ImprovBoston’s national touring company. Not entirely coincidentally, ImprovBoston is where Farris took her first stand-up classes. Oct. 13, 9:30 p.m. $25. The Rockwell, 255 Elm St., Somerville. www.therockwell.org

NICK A. ZAINO III









Family

BOSTON BOOK FESTIVAL Calling all bookworms! Join your fellow bibliophiles in Copley Square for the 2023 Boston Book Festival. Throughout the day, authors will be featured in keynote presentations and panel discussions, specializing in a wide range of genres from nonfiction to children’s books. The kids keynote speaker for this year’s festival is Rick Riordan, best-selling author of the “Percy Jackson” series. Riordan will discuss his latest release, “Percy Jackson and the Olympians: The Chalice of the Gods,” at 10:30 a.m. at Old South Church. Oct. 14, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Copley Square. Free. bostonbookfest.org

OAKTOBERFEST 5K RACE Join the Oak Square YMCA in Brighton for a 5K race in support of their Community Health and Chronic Disease Prevention program. The race will conclude with live music and food from local eateries such as American Flatbread, The Stockyard, and Jersey Mike’s. The Notch Brewing Beer Garden will also be present at the event. Oct. 15, 10 a.m. Oak Square YMCA, 615 Washington St., Brighton. $10-$45. racemenu.com

PUMPKIN PAINT PARTY Get in the spooky season spirit by painting a pumpkin at The Anchor Boston. Led by JJ Artworks, attendees can paint pumpkins on the water. All pumpkins and art supplies will be provided. Oct. 17, 6 p.m.-8 p.m. The Anchor, 1 Shipyard Park, Charlestown. Free. thebostoncalendar.com

ELENA GIARDINA



