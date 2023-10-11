A tribute album to Nanci Griffith, begun when she was alive, comes to fruition at last

The day after the session, producer Jim Rooney took his mix of the song over to Prine’s house in Nashville. Then he called Griffith, a close friend whom he hadn’t seen in a year or more.

The last song the late John Prine recorded in a studio was a cover of Nanci Griffith’s “Love at the Five and Dime,” with Kelsey Waldon. It was one of the first tracks laid down for a Griffith tribute album.

“The last years of her life were not very happy,” Rooney says. “She’d become very reclusive.” But she agreed to see him, and she was pleased to hear this new version of one of her best-known songs.

Advertisement

“I think Kelsey reminded her a bit of herself as a younger person,” says Rooney, the Vermont-based folk musician, song publisher, and talent coordinator who produced “Once in a Very Blue Moon” (1985) and “The Last of the True Believers” (1986), the two albums that established Griffith as a songwriter’s songwriter.

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

“As it turned out, that was the last time I saw either Nanci or John, that day.”

Prine died in April 2020, an early victim of the COVID pandemic. Griffith died in August 2021. She was 68 and had been in failing health.

The tribute album, “More Than a Whisper: Celebrating the Music of Nanci Griffith,” recently released on Rounder Records, features some notable admirers of the Texas native’s catalog, including Lyle Lovett, Steve Earle, Billy Strings, Molly Tuttle, Emmylou Harris, and Mary Gauthier. A companion release, a boxed set of Griffith’s first four albums — some of which had been out of print and unavailable on streaming services — has also just been released by the specialty label Craft Recordings, under the title “Working in Corners.”

It’s an overdue testament to the high regard fellow musicians had for Griffith. Lloyd Green, a longtime member of Nashville’s “A-Team” of session players, told Rooney that his work on Griffith’s records in the 1980s was one of the true highlights of his career.

Advertisement

Lovett and Gauthier recently joined Rooney in a panel discussion about Griffith at the Americana Music Conference. Lovett credited Griffith with his own attention to detail as a songwriter; Gauthier showed off a guitar Griffith gave her after Griffith invited the then-unknown singer onstage to participate in an in-the-round songwriting showcase.

For more than 25 years, Rooney has been traveling back and forth between Vermont and Music City for gigs with his Nashville band, Rooney’s Irregulars. On the first Wednesday in October, they played their last show.

“Too many of us are starting to have health problems,” explains Rooney, who is 85. “My keyboard player suggested we change the name to the Procedures.”

For Rooney, revisiting Griffith’s first four albums was a welcome reminder “of just how good she was when I first met her. They just drew me right in again, on many levels — her voice, the way she approached songs, the variety of her writing. It was all really very impressive.

“And also bringing in the songs of other writers. She always did this, from the very beginning.”

A key figure in the Cambridge folk revival of the early 1960s, Rooney managed Club 47 and was a director at the Newport Folk Festival. With Eric von Schmidt, he coauthored “Baby, Let Me Follow You Down” (1979), the definitive book about the Cambridge folk scene.

Advertisement

During the 1980s, Griffith became a regular visitor to Boston, which became a home away from her Texas home. Rooney introduced her to Rounder Records, which released the two albums he produced for her. Tom Rush was an early supporter, including Griffith on his “Club 47″ showcases at the Kennedy Center and Boston’s Symphony Hall. She became close with Bob and Rae Ann Donlin, the couple who took over the former Club 47 and transformed it into Passim.

From her formative years in Texas, Griffith identified Passim and Gerde’s Folk City in New York as two venues that reminded her of Anderson Fair, the scrappy Houston club where songwriting was serious business.

“She knew the history,” Rooney says. “She took in a a whole lot of songs, from the classic people like Pete Seeger or Woody Guthrie, but she was also listening to newer artists, always soaking up new songs. I think Cambridge really was a place for that.”

After Griffith moved on from Rounder to the major labels, she reunited with Rooney on her 1993 covers album, “Other Voices, Other Rooms,” with handpicked songs by Townes Van Zandt, Tom Paxton, and Prine, but also lesser-knowns including Kate Wolf, Vince Bell, and Frank Christian.

Ironically, the album was the only one of Griffith’s to win a Grammy Award. She borrowed the title from Truman Capote’s debut novel.

“She always admired novelists,” says Rooney. “On all her album covers, she was always holding a book — Larry McMurtry, Carson McCullers, Thomas Wolfe.”

Advertisement

In fact, before her career launched, Griffith wrote a novel of her own. Called “Two of a Kind Heart,” it went unpublished. She left the rights to Rooney, who has just made it available as an e-book.

John Strohm was a new arrival in Boston when he saw Griffith perform with her band at the Berklee Performance Center in the mid-1980s. Growing up in Indiana, he’d been drawn to her music — his father graduated from Amherst College with Rooney, and they’d remained good friends.

“I was a punk rock kid, but I secretly loved folk music,” says Strohm, who would soon form the band Blake Babies with Juliana Hatfield and Freda Love. “Nanci was inspiring. She gave me ambition to work on my songwriting — the craft of it.”

Years later, as the newly installed head of Rounder Records (which had moved its headquarters from Cambridge to Nashville), Strohm was having lunch with Griffith’s longtime manager, Ken Levitan, when the idea came up for a tribute album.

“It was about demonstrating to Nanci that she’d had a huge influence on all these artists,” says Strohm, who left Rounder in 2022. “I think we did a good job of curating with that goal in mind.”

In addition to Prine and Waldon’s version of “Love at the Five and Dime,” Earle interprets the Belfast-to-Chicago protest song “It’s a Hard Life Wherever You Go,” and the War and Treaty cover the devotional pop ballad “From a Distance.” (Griffith was the first to record Julie Gold’s song, in 1987, three years before Bette Midler had a big hit with it.)

Advertisement

When Strohm left Rounder, one of his biggest concerns was that the Griffith tribute would get moved to the back burner. All proceeds from sales of the album were earmarked for a substance abuse treatment center in Nashville, he notes, so the release “was not going to make money for the company.”

But Strohm’s successor at the label promised to see the project through. Strohm is grateful.

“It would have been disappointing for me and Ken and Jim to have it sit in the vaults forever,” he says.

Strohm recently released a solo album called “Something to Look Forward To.” Working on it reminded him all over again of his early years studying Griffiths’s music.

“I was trying to understand the DNA of great songwriting,” he says.

James Sullivan can be reached at jamesgsullivan@gmail.com. Follow him @sullivanjames.