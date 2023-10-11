Amazon Prime Day deals are plentiful, but antitrust concerns linger

Amazon’s Prime Days sale this week highlights how the retailer can be alternatively viewed as either a consumer savior or a corporate behemoth in ruthless pursuit of profit. Prime Days offers eye-popping deals, yes, but it also keeps consumers hooked on its paid Prime loyalty program — potentially widening its advantages over competitors.

But is Amazon really so bad for consumers, especially when they can currently purchase a Toshiba 55-inch Smart Fire Television for only $249, about 42 percent off its original price? Or buy an iRobot Roomba for $199.99, which represents a 50 percent discount?

Nonetheless, consumers might ultimately care more about getting a cheap laptop than the Federal Trade Commissionb winning its landmark antitrust lawsuit against the online giant, analysts say.

“It’s a most difficult case to make,” said Carol Spieckerman, president of Spieckerman Retail consulting firm, said of the FTC challenge to Amazon. She noted that Amazon Prime Day is forcing other major retailers like Target and Best Buy to cut their prices. “Does Amazon’s motivation, its ultimate endgame, really matter in the eyes of the public?”

Burt Flickinger, managing director of Strategic Resources Group, a consulting firm in New York, has been studying Amazon prices since the pandemic.

His conclusion: Prime Days aside, Amazon has not used the power of its low-cost business model to consistently offer the best prices to consumers, especially when it comes to food and groceries.

For example, even though Amazon purchased upscale grocer Whole Foods Market in 2017, the chain has not meaningfully lowered its prices as many people have hoped, he said.

“Amazon is a great place to buy a television,” Flickinger said. “But when it comes to groceries and household essentials, it’s not the place to save.”

For most of its history, Amazon has been willing to lose a lot of money so it could rapidly expand; the plan was to win over consumers and gain market share by undercutting competitors on price.

In recent years, however, Amazon has become more focused on profits, in a way that critics argue is often to the detriment of consumers, employees, suppliers, and even taxpayers.

Since November, Amazon has laid off 27,000 workers with probably more to come. The company paused its plans for a second headquarters in Virginia, even though local taxpayers offered it $750 million in tax incentives.

Martin Heubel, a former Amazon category manager who now advises brands on how to work with the company, says the company has been pressuring manufacturers to pay extra for more prominent space on its desktop and mobile sites.

The company last year raised Amazon Prime prices nearly 15 percent, to $139 per month. In January, the retailer said shoppers will now need to spend at least $135 on groceries to receive free home delivery within a two hour window. The previous minimum order was $35.

Amazon is now charging some people a fee for returns. It also slapped “frequently returned” labels on products that people consistently send back to the retailer — a potentially powerful signal for shoppers to stay away from those selections.

Workers fulfill orders at an Amazon fulfillment center on Prime Day in Melville, New York, on July 11. Johnny Milano/Bloomberg

So how does Amazon Prime Days fit into Amazon’s current business model? The company most likely loses quite a bit of money on each event, analysts say. And starting last year, Amazon decided to run the holiday twice annually, instead of just in July.

But Amazon has a good reason to lean on Prime Days. Since the company has raised its prices on Prime membership, its key way to keep people shopping at Amazon, analysts say the online giant has been losing members.

In a survey released before Prime Day in July, Coresight Research found that only 72.5 percent of consumers say they have access to Prime membership benefits. That marks the first time the figure has fallen below 75 percent, or three quarters of surveyed consumers since 2018.

Since only Prime members can access Prime Day deals, Amazon hopes it can lure consumers to sign up or renew their memberships.

However, Amazon’s focus on Prime has caught the attention of the FTC.

In June, the agency sued the online retailer, alleging that it used illegal tactics to get customers to subscribe to Prime and making it difficult to cancel said subscriptions.

As it turns out, the FTC’s lawsuit over Prime was just the start. Last month, the agency, along with several states including Massachusetts, filed a major antitrust action against Amazon. In a statement, the FTC accused Amazon of using its considerable power to “prevent current competitors from growing and new competitors from emerging.”

“By stifling competition on price, product selection, quality, and by preventing its current or future rivals from attracting a critical mass of shoppers and sellers, Amazon ensures that no current or future rival can threaten its dominance.”

Stifling competitors ultimately hurts consumers because it leads to higher prices, the agency argues.

Amazon disputes the allegations, arguing that a victory by the government could lead to increases in consumer prices.

Antitrust law is complicated, and the FTC may yet prevail. But to the average consumer, days like Prime Days are a godsend, especially when inflation-wary consumers are already struggling with high prices leading up to the holiday season, said Ted Rossman, an industry analyst with Bankrate.com.

“There are a lot of great deals, which is a good thing for the consumer,” Rossman said.

Furthermore, Prime Days will set off an era of big price discounts from all retailers that will last through the holiday season, he said.

As long as Amazon keeps consumers hooked on Prime Days, the company can preserve its reputation as a discounter, which would make it harder for the FTC to prove its case, if not in federal court then at least in the court of public opinion, Spieckerman said.

Thomas Lee can be reached at thomas.lee@globe.com.