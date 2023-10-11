Eastern Bank closing branches

Eastern Bank plans to close 11 branches as a result of its pending acquisition of Cambridge Trust, and consolidate accounts into a neighboring branch. Eastern said each branch employs three to five people, all of whom will be offered jobs elsewhere in the company. After the closures, Eastern will have 109 branches spanning Eastern Massachusetts and Southern New Hampshire. Of the eight Eastern branches that will close, two are in downtown Boston and two are in Cambridge, with the remainder in Lexington, Wellesley, Dover, N.H., and Portsmouth, N.H. Three Cambridge Trust branches will be closed as well, in Andover, Newton, and Bedford, N.H. The bank said it is not exiting any market, and is not closing any branches in low- and moderate-income areas. The consolidation is expected to take place next spring and summer. Eastern expects to complete its acquisition of Cambridge Trust early next year, pending regulatory approvals. — JON CHESTO

WORKPLACE

RTO policies to spark debate in boardrooms

Nearly three out of four organizations said return-to-office policies could prompt boardroom battles, according to a new survey of US workplace leaders, showing how senior management doesn’t always see eye to eye on the issue. RTO mandates were cited as the issue that had the greatest potential to foment conflict among leaders, the September poll of 170 human-resources executives by workplace consultant Gartner Inc. found. Those policies came ahead of such charged topics as layoffs, debates about diversity and ESG, and the adoption of generative AI. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

LUXURY

LVMH no longer riding high

LVMH shares tumbled after the world’s largest luxury group reported softer sales growth in the third quarter — more evidence the post-pandemic boom in high-end goods is losing steam. Organic revenue at the crucial fashion and leather goods unit, which includes Louis Vuitton and Christian Dior, rose 9 percent, the company said Tuesday, below analysts’ expectations and half the pace of the first six months. Sales at the wines and spirits unit tumbled 14 percent, much worse than estimates. The stock, a favorite of investors in recent years, had already lost some luster as China’s recovery underwhelmed and demand from US consumers cooled. The luxury group’s market value has plunged by about $117 billion from a record in April. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

AUTOMOTIVE

Stellantis to build EV battery plant in Indiana

Jeep maker Stellantis says it will build a second electric vehicle battery factory in Kokomo, Ind., that will create 1,400 new jobs. The $3.2 billion joint venture plant with South Korea’s Samsung SDI is to start production early in 2027. Construction already is underway on the companies’ first joint venture factory in Kokomo, which is scheduled to open early in 2025. That $3.1 billion plant announced in May of 2022 also is expected to create about 1,400 new jobs. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

THEME PARKS

Prices hiked at Disneyland and Walt Disney World

Walt Disney Co. is raising ticket prices at its Disneyland resort by up to 9 percent and hiking annual pass prices at Walt Disney World by as much as 10 percent. The new prices take effect immediately, the company said in separate statements Wednesday. Rising prices are a touchy issue at Disney, which goes out of its way to promote travel packages that make stays at its resorts affordable for families. The company isn’t raising daily admission prices in Florida, where attendance was weaker last quarter, and its least expensive Disneyland ticket — at $104 — hasn’t budged since 2019. The park also has promotions, such as a $50 ticket for children nine or younger. Disney said last month that it plans to double investment in the parks division to $60 billion over the next 10 years, including new attractions and cruise ships. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

LEGAL

GSK settles Zantac suit before trial

GSK reached a settlement for another US lawsuit claiming the drugmaker’s blockbuster heartburn medication Zantac causes cancer. The UK pharmaceutical company didn’t disclose the value of the settlement in a statement Wednesday. The case, which was scheduled to begin trial in California state court on Nov. 13, will be dismissed, it said. A number of former Zantac users have sued GSK after the drug was found in 2019 to contain a probable carcinogen called NDMA. The US Food and Drug Administration forced Zantac and its generic versions off the market in 2020 after determining that NDMA hadn’t been introduced into the drug, but formed in the medication itself, either during storage or at elevated temperatures. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

PHARMACEUTICALS

Diabetes drug shown to be effective in addressing kidney failture

The disruptive impact on stock markets of Novo Nordisk’s diabetes drugs is getting ever wider. The Danish company, now Europe’s largest by market value, said late Tuesday it was halting a study which looked at the impact of its blockbuster Ozempic drug on kidney failure after it showed effectiveness surprisingly early. The news hit shares of the world’s biggest kidney dialysis providers. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. plunged as much as 24 percent in Frankfurt, while other kidney-related stocks such as DaVita Inc. and Baxter International Inc. tumbled in US premarket trading. Novo’s Ozempic and Wegovy injectable drugs, a class of medicines known as GLP-1s, have been causing ripple effects across the stock market, for the makers of everything from snacks to booze. Last week, Walmart said it’s seeing an impact on demand from people taking Ozempic, Wegovy, and other appetite-suppressing medications. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

FOOTWEAR

Birkenstock stumbles in market debut

Birkenstock shares fell below their set price per share in their first day of trading Wednesday. The 249-year-old German maker of upmarket sandals set a price of $46 per share for its initial public offering of stock, valuing the company at $8.64 billion. But the stock opened for trade at $41 and closed at $40.06. Birkenstock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the “BIRK” ticker symbol. Birkenstock Holding Ltd. sold about 10.8 million shares in the offering, raising about $495 million. Its shareholders sold an additional 21.5 million shares. The company’s footwear was first cobbled together by Johann Adam Birkenstock in Germany in 1774. The sandals have long been derided as the antithesis of high fashion but have a cult following and this year got a plug in the blockbuster film “Barbie.” Birkenstock’s formula for success began with a view that humans are intended to walk barefoot. The company said in its filing that its footbed, which was developed in 1902, “represents the best alternative to walking barefoot, encouraging proper foot health by evenly distributing weight and reducing pressure points and friction.” Birkenstock’s IPO was the fourth to launch in the United States in the past month, following Arm Holdings, Klaviyo, and Instacart. There were just 71 IPOs in the United States last year, the lowest number since 2009, according to Renaissance Capital. — ASSOCIATED PRESS