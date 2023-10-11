$1.73 billion Powerball jackpot has hopefuls trying their luck in Boston

“With such a big prize pool, I figured, what the hell,” said Allen Wong, who bought a single Quick Pick ticket from the BNC Market convenience store in Downtown Boston on Wednesday afternoon. “The payoff balances out the crazy odds for actually winning.”

The odds of taking home the fortune — which would be the second highest in US history — are 1 in 292.2 million. But that hasn’t stopped even the most skeptical locals from trying their luck ahead of Wednesday night’s drawing.

After more than 30 drawings without a winner, the Powerball jackpot has climbed to $1.73 billion — and many Boston residents are hoping they could be the one to break the lotto’s losing streak.

BNC clerk Mahmoud Adalla estimated that by around 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, the Washington Street store had sold about 500 Powerball tickets. A steady stream of customers shuffled into the store throughout lunchtime, shelling out $2 per ticket for their chance at the eye-popping sum.

Do they feel good about their odds? “No,” said Cambridge resident Katy McCarthy with a laugh. “But you can’t win if you don’t play.”

McCarthy does a pool with her friends in New York when the jackpot swells, and bought a couple tickets extra just for herself, giving her a total of 10 shots at the big prize. If she were to win, she said, she would likely stop working, pay off her house, and potentially buy a new car.

Otherwise, she said, “I’d like to think I wouldn’t change much else.”

“It gets you through the week sometimes,” McCarthy said. “Just the chance, the prospect, is exciting.”

She’s far from alone, especially around here. According to research done by LendingTree, a financial services website, Massachusetts residents spent $805.30 per capita on lottery games in 2020 — far and away the highest figure in the country.

In fiscal year 2023, the Massachusetts State Lottery reported a record $6.148 billion in revenue and a record $4.483 billion in payouts. Powerball in particular is a frequent source of hype, especially after one California resident won a record $2.04 billion late last year, concluding more than three straight months with no winners.

For many hopefuls, the sum is simply too much to fathom.

“I just know it would make life simpler for everybody,” said Cheryl Milisi, who bought five tickets as part of a family pool. “It’s too much money to even know.”

When asked the first thing she would splurge on, however, Milisi divulged her more outlandish fantasy: “A house in Disney World. That’s been my dream — Golden Oaks,” she said, referring to the luxury homes near the Florida theme park.

Others harbor more philanthropic pipe dreams. Wong said he would “probably travel around the world” and donate to charities like Project Bread, the Greater Boston Food Bank, and World Central Kitchen.

Another customer, Stephan Scott, said he would use the winnings to “help out family and friends.” Scott bought eight tickets, picking numbers based on important birthdays — his own, his mom’s, his son’s.

“I know a lot of people that could use a break in life,” he said.

Jack Igo, a Braintree resident who works in Boston, said his jackpot dream would be to move to Australia and “enjoy the simple life.” Even so, the long-shot odds are not lost on him.

“I know the chances aren’t great,” he said, “but everyone’s trying it anyway.”

