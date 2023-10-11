Bird sightings on Cape Cod

A common murre, one of several early reports of this species, was seen in Sesuit Harbor in Dennis.

A common gallinule was at Pogorelc Sanctuary in West Barnstable, along with 56 great egrets, 65 snowy egrets, and 5 yellow-crowned night-herons.

Recent sightings (through Oct. 3) as reported to Mass Audubon.

Waterfowl on South Monomoy included 6 Northern shovelers, 31 green-winged teal, 75 ring-necked ducks, 27 ruddy ducks, 3 pied-billed grebes, 7 American coots, and a glossy ibis.

Birds at Race Point in Provincetown included an American golden-plover, a Baird’s sandpiper, a Western sandpiper, a purple sandpiper, 60 white-rumped sandpipers, a black guillemot, 31 parasitic jaegers, 29 black-legged kittiwakes, 4 lesser black-backed gulls, 1,330 common terns, 2 Cory’s shearwaters, 4 great shearwaters, 11 sooty shearwaters, 96 Manx shearwaters, and 2,500 tree swallows.

A golden-winged warbler was banded at Wellfleet Bay sanctuary, where other sightings included an early purple sandpiper, an American golden-plover, a marbled godwit, a pectoral sandpiper, a yellow-crowned night-heron, 100 Forster’s terns, a yellow-bellied sapsucker, a yellow-breasted chat, and a pine siskin.

Other sightings around the Cape included a black vulture in Bourne, a Connecticut warbler at Santuit Pond in Mashpee, an alder flycatcher in Harwich, and 14 Northern pintail at First Encounter Beach in Eastham.