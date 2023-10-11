Bird sightings on Cape Cod

Recent sightings (through Oct. 3) as reported to Mass Audubon.
A common gallinule was at Pogorelc Sanctuary in West Barnstable, along with 56 great egrets, 65 snowy egrets, and 5 yellow-crowned night-herons.
A common murre, one of several early reports of this species, was seen in Sesuit Harbor in Dennis.
Waterfowl on South Monomoy included 6 Northern shovelers, 31 green-winged teal, 75 ring-necked ducks, 27 ruddy ducks, 3 pied-billed grebes, 7 American coots, and a glossy ibis.
Birds at Race Point in Provincetown included an American golden-plover, a Baird’s sandpiper, a Western sandpiper, a purple sandpiper, 60 white-rumped sandpipers, a black guillemot, 31 parasitic jaegers, 29 black-legged kittiwakes, 4 lesser black-backed gulls, 1,330 common terns, 2 Cory’s shearwaters, 4 great shearwaters, 11 sooty shearwaters, 96 Manx shearwaters, and 2,500 tree swallows.
A golden-winged warbler was banded at Wellfleet Bay sanctuary, where other sightings included an early purple sandpiper, an American golden-plover, a marbled godwit, a pectoral sandpiper, a yellow-crowned night-heron, 100 Forster’s terns, a yellow-bellied sapsucker, a yellow-breasted chat, and a pine siskin.
Other sightings around the Cape included a black vulture in Bourne, a Connecticut warbler at Santuit Pond in Mashpee, an alder flycatcher in Harwich, and 14 Northern pintail at First Encounter Beach in Eastham.
If you have questions about these sightings, or want to report a sighting, call the Wellfleet Bay Wildlife Sanctuary at 508-349-2615 or send email to cape.sightings@massaudubon.org.