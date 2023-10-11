I knew in my gut he was cheating. But I needed proof.

I had a gut feeling that my boyfriend of 10 years was cheating. We would fight about it constantly, and because I never had any tangible proof I was told I was acting immature and crazy. I decided that because I didn’t have proof, I must be wrong.

Q. Can someone explain our brains — and how we just know things? And why, sometimes, we decide to ignore our instincts?

But when they say trust your gut, trust it. I am another example of that. I finally found something — a missed video call from the person I suspected he was cheating with all along. Of course no explanation could be given. He told me to give him back his phone, and then left the house. He texted that he’d be picking up his stuff in the coming days.

I asked him to please provide closure for me. To just admit the cheat would be kind. But ... nope.

Now he says he’ll talk and explain more, but not via text. He said it’s not a text conversation. I said fine, send me a letter in the mail. I don’t want to talk in person or by phone.

I guess my real question is: Why do we constantly find ourselves in need of proof? Had he told me what was happening, it wouldn’t have dragged out the way it did. But why couldn’t I trust my gut?

– My Gut

A. We’re told feelings aren’t facts, and that’s the truth. You might feel like a friend is angry at you, but maybe they aren’t. Sometimes we’re wrong about what’s happening with a loved one, despite what our guts tell us.

And, yet, we’re also constantly telling each other to trust our instincts.

I say “trust your gut” all the time in this column, and I believe it’s good advice.

What do I mean when I say it?

If someone writes in because they’re miserable, I want them to feel better —which probably means getting away from whatever upsets them.

If they tell me, “I feel like my partner is a narcissist,” for example, I don’t assume anyone is a narcissist, for sure. I focus on the letter writer’s experience and say, “If this is terrible for you most of the time, you’re not in the right relationship.”

It makes perfect sense that you’ve wanted to match your feelings with some real facts. It would have been great to hear, “Yes, I’ve been sleeping with this other woman.” But you might have also heard, “That woman and I are friends, but I’m tired of being accused of cheating, which is why I left.” Perhaps that would have been the truth.

Regardless, something was off for you. You were unhappy a lot — and that’s enough to justify an exit.

You ask why we hold on for longer than we should sometimes. It’s because we hope for the best and want to make logical choices about our partners. At our best, we aim to be fair. Sometimes decisions take time. You chose a new path. Now let him go.

– Meredith

READERS RESPOND

My friend just got divorced and found out her ex was cheating, but she wanted the divorce because he wasn’t being nice to her.... The fact is that you were arguing a lot, which isn’t the sign of a good relationship. LEGALLYLIZ2017

