‘Armed and dangerous’ third suspect identified, still at large in Holyoke shooting of pregnant woman

A pregnant woman sitting in Pioneer Valley Transit Authority bus nearby was struck by an errant bullet, wounding her and the child she was carrying, authorities said.

Kermith D. Alvarez, 28, allegedly got into a physical struggle with two other suspects outside a Holyoke convenience store Oct. 4 that escalated into a gunfight between the three men, authorities have said.

The third suspect in the Holyoke shootout that wounded an eight months pregnant woman and killed her baby was identified Wednesday by law enforcement.

The woman was rushed to a local hospital where, despite the life-saving efforts of medical staff, the infant was pronounced dead. The woman, whose name has not been released by authorities, told investigators she was eight months pregnant.

Alvarez “is actively avoiding law enforcement, the firearm used in this incident has not been recovered, and he should be considered armed and dangerous,” Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni’s office said in a statement Wednesday.

All three men sustained minor injuries during the gunfight, officials have said. The two suspects already in custody have pleaded not guilty to murder charges in Holyoke District Court where they were ordered held without bail last week.

They are Johnluis Sanchez, 30, and Alejandro Ramos, 22, both of of Holyoke. Sanchez was free on $10,000 cash bail on pending gun and heroin possession charges at the time of last week’s shooting, according to court records.

Alvarez is the final suspect sought in connection with the shooting, prosecutors said.

A peace march was held in the Western Massachusetts city on Sunday in response to the shooting, which has angered and frustrated residents and elected officials, the Globe reported.

This is a developing story.









