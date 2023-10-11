Boston police seek public’s help to locate missing Hyde Park teen

On Sept. 24 at approximately 1:50 p.m., four pictures were taken from a surveillance camera at Attleboro Commuter Rail Station showing Wilkins-Smith at the station. Further investigation revealed she may be in the Attleboro area, according to police.

Boston police are seeking the public’s help to locate Tamarra Wilkins-Smith, 16, a student at Jeremiah E. Burke High School, who was reported missing late last month.

Prior to being seen at the commuter rail station, she was seen at 980 Eastern Ave. in Malden at approximately 10:00 a.m., said police

Wilkins-Smith, who is from Hyde Park, is a Black female, approximately 5 feet 4 inches, with black braided hair. She was last seen wearing a gray shirt with long sleeves, black and white checkered pajama pants, black and red sneakers, and a black backpack, according to police.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is advised to contact 911 or Boston police detectives at 617-343-5607. Anyone preferring to share information anonymously can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-(494)-TIPS or by texting the word “TIP” to CRIME (27463).





