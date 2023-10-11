Youth climate activists testify on Beacon Hill in support of climate justice education in public school curriculums

Massachusetts youth climate activists testified at the State House Wednesday before the legislature’s Joint Committee on Education in support of a bill that would add climate justice to public school curriculums.

The bill would incorporate a climate justice curriculum across several subjects in all elementary and high school grades. About 75 students and adults attended the hearing, filling rows, sitting on the floor, and crowding into corners.

Five Youths from Our Climate, a national youth activism organization, and groups belonging to the Massachusetts Youth Climate Coalition, spoke in favor of the bill.

“I’m testifying today because while I’ve had the opportunity to learn about climate education in my school because we have resources, time, and space in the curriculum to do so, I want to ensure that all students across Massachusetts have that same opportunity and are armed with tools to enact solutions about climate change in their own communities as well,” said Anaya Raiker, 16, of Brookline.

A few at a time, the youth activists approached the committee to read their statements.

“I want every student who cares about climate change but doesn’t know what they can do to help be able to learn how in school,” Jonathan Lan, 17, of Weston, said.

The legislation was first drafted by the Massachusetts Climate Education Organization in 2020, with assistance from Our Climate. Since many of those teen leaders have since moved on, the legislation was later revised with suggestions from the Massachusetts Teachers Association and the Massachusetts Audubon Society.

The bill, first filed in 2021, was originally three pages long. The committee reduced the bill to half a page.

“We are hoping our revised half-page version will set up the possibility to implement our three-page version in the future,” said Eben Bein, Massachusetts field and education manager at Our Climate.

As part of their testimony, the youths asked to have a say in the bill’s final version.

“Allow us to help shape what comes out of the committee,” Sara Karp, 16, of Acton, said.

“We fight for what must be done to fight climate change across the state,” Raikersaid to the committee.

Youth activists took turns sharing how the bill would impact their schools.

“My life and the lives of young people revolve around school,” Karp said. “We know that youth communities are going to be most impacted because we know that the largest youth communities in Massachusetts and in the country exist within our schools.”

