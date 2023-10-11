More than 50 women file class action suit against ex-Brigham doctor accused of sexual abuse

Ingrid Martin, an attorney for Todd, said in a statement last week, “to the extent that anyone is making a claim against him, Dr. Todd believes that he has done nothing wrong and will defend against it vigorously.”

Bill Thompson, a lawyer with the Boston firm of Lubin & Meyer, which filed the suit, said that 56 women were plaintiffs in this complaint as of Wednesday morning. Two previous suits were from individual women. All allege that Todd, a rheumatologist, performed pelvic and breast exams that were not medically indicated.

A class action suit against Dr. Derrick Todd was filed in Suffolk Superior Court on Wednesday, raising the stakes in a case of alleged physician sexual abuse.

“Over the course of his career he has been an outstanding rheumatologist and internist,” she said.

The latest suit casts a wide net among defendants, laying blame not just on Todd but on those who employed him or under whose auspices he practiced. The suit alleges that these organizations and individuals “allowed” Todd’s alleged misdeeds to occur and breached their duty to “hire, supervise, manage, oversee, and retain competent medical providers who refrained from assault and inappropriate examinations of patients.”

In addition to Todd, the defendants are: Charles River Medical Associates and four physicians who held positions of authority there; Brigham and Women’s Hospital and Brigham and Women’s Faulkner Hospital; Mass General Brigham, the hospitals’ parent company; two physicians organizations that he belonged to; and 10 unnamed people who were “officers, directors, or other supervisory/administrative professionals” for the corporate defendants.

Dr. Derrick Todd, a rheumatologist at Brigham and Women’s, is under investigation by the Suffolk County district attorney and the Boston Police Department.

The suit alleges that Todd — who agreed to stop practicing on July 31, specifying that the agreement does not constitute an admission of wrongdoing — conducted “inappropriate pelvic examinations, breast examinations, and rectal examinations” that were “performed for his own sexual gratification.”

“These horrifying, traumatizing, and deplorable acts took place over years, from at least as far back as 2011 and continuing through July 2023,” the suit states. Todd “had thousands of patients over his tenure/career and he likely assaulted a large number of those patients,” the suit alleges.

The named plaintiff, Nancy Larsen of Hull, underwent “inappropriate and unauthorized breast and pelvic examinations” by Todd starting in 2020 and continuing into 2023.

The other defendants, it alleges, “allowed for inappropriate bodily examinations” by Todd, his “unauthorized practice of gynecological medicine,” and “the sexual assault of patients under the auspices of providing medical care.”

The individual defendants are Dr. Joseph Harrington, Dr. Vinay Kumar, Dr. Paige Meisheid, and Dr. Douglas Gronda, who are directors and executives at Charles River Medical Associates in Framingham.

Also named are Brigham and Women’s Physicians Organization and Mass General Brigham Community Physicians, groups that each “held out” Todd as a physician “practicing at and under the auspices of its organization,” the suit states.

On Sept. 29, a medical malpractice suit from an unnamed patient was filed in Middlesex Superior Court against Todd, Brigham and Women’s, and Charles River Medical Associates. The case files have been sealed.

On Tuesday, a former patient, Marianne “Mimi” DiTrani, filed suit against Todd and others in Suffolk Superior Court, alleging sexual abuse during exams.

Liz Kowalczyk of the Globe staff contributed to this report.

Mimi DiTrani, center, a former patient of Dr. Derrick J. Todd, held a news conference outside Brigham and Women’s Hospital on Tuesday. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff

Felice J. Freyer can be reached at felice.freyer@globe.com. Follow her @felicejfreyer.