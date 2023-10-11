Filing period opens for N.H. presidential primary. Here’s what that means.

Qualified candidates who want their names on either the Democratic or Republican ballot just need to file a declaration of candidacy and pay a $1,000 filing fee to kick off the process under New Hampshire law . Many choose to hand-deliver their paperwork to the office of New Hampshire Secretary of State David M. Scanlan inside the State House.

Keep an eye out for politically ambitious leaders with a short stack of Benjamins to spare. There are sure to be quite a few of them in and around Concord in the coming days, now that the filing period for New Hampshire’s 2024 presidential primary has opened.

The hopefuls expected to file this week include former governor Asa Hutchinson of Arkansas on Wednesday; followed by North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Thursday; then former vice president Mike Pence and former UN ambassador Nikki Haley on Friday. Other contenders are expected to stop by the following two weeks.

On the Democratic side, author Marianne Williamson plans to file Thursday afternoon. Will the incumbent, President Biden, do so as well? Not likely, say state party leaders.

The filing period, which officially opened Wednesday morning, runs until Friday, Oct. 27.

Aside from offering a first-in-the-nation photo op, the filing period can mark a rubber-meets-road moment for candidates who recognize they lack a viable path to their party’s nomination — à la former South Carolina governor Mark Sanford, who announced outside the State House in November 2019 that he was suspending his 2020 bid for the GOP nomination.

In recent days, two GOP candidates who fell short of qualifying for the televised debates suspended their 2024 campaigns. Steve Laffey, the former mayor of Cranston, R.I., announced Friday his departure from the contest and the party, and former congressman Will Hurd of Texas dropped out Monday and endorsed Haley.

Another candidate who didn’t make either debate stage, conservative political commentator Larry Elder, had been expected to participate in a town hall in Henniker on Wednesday and a New Hampshire GOP leadership summit in Nashua on Friday, but he is no longer expected at either event. A spokesperson for Elder said a change in his travel schedule prevented him from coming to New Hampshire this week.

Hutchinson, by the way, who made the first debate stage but not the second, reportedly said during a town hall hosted Tuesday in Exeter by the USA Today Network that he’s sticking in the race to warn fellow Republicans about Trump.

While the filing period can nudge some candidates toward the exit, it’s not exactly a threshing floor, so New Hampshire voters are used to seeing a dozen or more names on their presidential primary ballots. In 2020, there were 17 Republicans and 33 Democrats. In 2016, there were 30 Republicans and 28 Democrats. Most got fewer than 100 votes — but all got to say they competed.

Scanlan isn’t expected to announce the date of the primary itself for at least a couple more weeks, though most observers say Jan. 23 is the most likely date for the 2024 contest.

Notable political events 📅

Wednesday, Oct. 11

6 p.m. — Former representative Liz Cheney, a Republican from Wyoming who served as vice chair of the House Jan. 6 Committee, to speak at Dartmouth College about defending democracy . Her remarks will be livestreamed

Thursday, Oct. 12

Friday, Oct. 13

Saturday, Oct. 14

Sunday, Oct. 15

5 p.m. — Hutchinson to speak at a Winnipesaukee Republicans fund-raiser in Moultonborough.

This story first appeared in Globe NH | Morning Report, our free newsletter focused on the news you need to know about New Hampshire, including great coverage from the Boston Globe and links to interesting articles from other places. If you’d like to receive it via e-mail Monday through Friday, you can sign up here.

Steven Porter can be reached at steven.porter@globe.com. Follow him @reporterporter.