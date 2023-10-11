Follow-up test negative for volatile compound in Providence classroom, but investigation continues

The colorless, liquid chemical is a volatile organic compound and carcinogen that was historically used as a grease remover in industrial manufacturing, according to the Rhode Island Department of Health.

The classroom at Dr. Jorge Alvarez High School was closed last week at the recommendation of the Department of Health after an elevated level of Trichloroethylene, or TCE, was discovered during regular air quality testing.

PROVIDENCE — A Providence high school classroom that tested positive for a harmful chemical compound in the air has now tested negative, according to district officials, though the room remains closed until further test results come back.

The school was built on the site of a former silver factory, and is therefore tested regularly for potentially dangerous substances in the air intruding from the soil beneath the school. Tests in June discovered abnormally high levels of volatile organic compounds underneath where classroom 116 is located, according to a newly-released testing report, prompting further air quality testing in the classroom.

According to the Sept. 27 quarterly testing report by EA Engineering released by the Providence Public School District on Tuesday, the sample that tested positive for TCE from room 116 was taken on July 5. But families and staff were only notified of the issue in a letter from the district on Oct. 1.

Spokesperson Jay Wegimont said PPSD learned of the test results on Sept. 27, in the quarterly report. He did not answer repeated questions over the past week about why there was such a long delay between when the sample was taken and when the district learned of the results.

Frank Postma, a senior technical reviewer with EA Engineering, said the company told PPSD officials about the July result on Aug. 30, before the school year started. The company twice sought to do follow-up testing in August after the July elevated result, the engineering report said, but was stymied by cleaning being done at the school using chemicals that would have affected the test results.

A letter sent to parents and faculty on Oct. 1 did not mention that the positive test result was from July. It’s unclear how many students, if any, entered the classroom during the time that the levels of TCE were elevated.

The classroom was tested against on Sept. 15, but results were not yet in when the district informed families and staff it was closing the classroom. Those results have now come back, according to a follow-up letter sent home to families late last week, and the classroom was negative for TCE on that date.

“There are no known concerns for the safety of students and staff,” Superintendent Javier Montañez and Principal Nathan Biah wrote in the letter. “There have been no elevated readings in other parts of the building.”

The room remains closed and was tested again on Monday of this week, along with adjacent classrooms 115 and 117. The results have not yet come back, but were expedited, officials said.

Department of Health spokesperson Joseph Wendelken said last week the elevated TCE level, while above the threshold allowed by the R.I. Department of Environmental Management, was still “well below levels that would be considered an imminent concern.”

“If vapor intrusion occurs, people in the building may breathe in the TCE vapors,” Wendelken explained.

Officials are still investigating the underlying cause of the positive test result, including examining the school’s plumbing, according to a copy of the corrective action plan reviewed by the Globe.

“So we want to get in there with our meters and see if there’s any potential for — or actually occurring — vapors escaping our system and then entering the school,” Postma said. The system captures any rising vapors using a vacuum under the school and three fans on the roof.

The corrective action plan also says the district will evaluate its air conditioning system “to determine how air is exchanged on an individual room and school-wide basis.”

“We have multiple avenues of investigation that we’re pursuing,” Postma said. “Because at the end of the day, everybody’s goal is to make sure that there’s there’s no impact that either the kids or the teachers are dealing with.”

EA Engineering is also planning to do a video inspection of part of the underground system, and is planning to install three new rooftop fans.

The school district did not immediately say how much the new mitigation plan would cost.

Additional sampling in the school is scheduled for Oct. 25 in the gym, cafeteria, kitchen, elevator hallway, various underground monitoring points and five classrooms, according to the plan.

Alvarez High School was built in 2006 on the side of the former Gorham Industrial Facility on Adelaide Avenue. The manufacturing plant moved to the site in 1890, according to the Providence Preservation Society, and was “one of the largest metal working foundries in the world” before eventually being demolished in 1998.

Hazardous materials were found in the soil and remediation began on the site in 2000, according to Wegimont.

“Due to its location on the site, there has been continuous monitoring in the building to check for any toxic chemicals,” Wegimont said. “There haven’t been any recent flags in tests until this past recent positive test.”

























Steph Machado can be reached at steph.machado@globe.com. Follow her @StephMachado.