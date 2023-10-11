💰 How to spend $1.73 billion in Rhode Island (or Tokyo)

I asked a group of Rhode Island small business owners and nonprofit leaders what they would do for their companies and organizations.

So how would you spend the projected $756.6 million cash prize?

Tonight’s Powerball jackpot is expected to rise to $1.73 billion, making it the second-largest lottery prize in history.

Erin and Asher Schofield, Frog and Toad

”We’d move into the Superman Building and then ask for a tax-stabilization agreement. And we’d build a Ferris wheel for Kennedy Plaza. And we’d put in a subway system to connect our two locations and Sandwich Hut’s two locations.”

Jennifer Ortiz, Executive Cuts

”I would be open only one day a week and give free haircuts to our most loyal clients.” (Note: I pay for haircuts at Executive Cuts and am a very loyal client.)

Jeremy Duffy, The Guild breweries

”First off, the entire Guild team would receive full salary bonuses and raises, and then you would see a lot more Guilds pop up regionally (and maybe nationally). I’m drafting the business plan now.”

Rosanna Ortiz, RMO Public Relations

”I think I would use Powerball funds to turn over my current businesses to a younger employee and mentor them and support them to continue my businesses and eventually have them own them at no cost. I would like to create legacy and opportunity.”

Jessica Lachey, Thrive Behavioral Health

”We’d use those winnings to take a holistic approach to the homelessness and behavioral health problem plaguing our state and country at large. We would establish a comprehensive mental health recovery center, delivering an array of services on a spectrum of need to include long-term inpatient care, physical and mental health coordination, and supportive services for housing security that will address each individual’s social determinants of health in its entirety.”

Dr. Amy Nunn, Rhode Island Public Health Institute

”From housing to hunger and everything in between, there’s a lot we could (and would) do from a public health perspective! A few specific-to-RIPHI items on my (non-exhaustive) Powerball wish list:

”I’d look to prioritize adding significant staff to our Open Door Health team with the specific goal of providing on-site mental and behavioral health services (and eliminating the waiting list for patients seeking those services). I’d also aim to create a financial safety net for some of the important projects RIPHI is currently working on, such as the statewide Retail SNAP Incentive Program.

”Plus, one extra project: I’d look to pick up where we left off with our effort to disincentivize consumption of unhealthy, sugary drinks in a way that expands access to healthier, locally produced food.”

Robert Andreozzi and Jesse Hedberg, Pizza Marvin

”Pizza Marvin Tokyo.”

