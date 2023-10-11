The Cold Case Files: A new series in The Boston Globe

The goal is to shed light on these cases, especially long-forgotten ones, with the hope that maybe, just maybe, someone will come forward with new information or evidence that will be helpful to investigators.

Sometimes even the most obscure piece of information — an observation or insight that may not have seemed important at the time — can be enough to break open a case many years later. Sometimes people who didn’t want to talk — out of loyalty or fear of reprisal — will have a change of heart and decide to share what they know with law enforcement many years later. As people pass away, and feelings evolve, long-held secrets can be revealed.

And thanks to advances in technology and breakthroughs in forensic genealogy, the potential for solving older cases is better than ever, which means more victims can be identified, families can get closure, and killers can finally be brought to justice.

The rate at which US law enforcement clears homicides has dropped to historic lows, according to the Murder Accountability Project, which maintains an online database of unsolved murders. In 1965, arrests were made in 91 percent of homicide cases in the United States. By 2020, that figure had plummeted to 54 percent, despite a host of changes that would seemingly help investigators, from the proliferation of security cameras and the emergence of the internet and social media to advances in DNA analysis.

So-called cold cases that are decades old are exceedingly difficult to solve for a range of reasons, said Daniel Medwed, a law and criminal justice professor at Northeastern University.

“First, there’s the declining possibility of finding evidence that inculcated the perpetrator. Over time, eyewitnesses’ memories fade, investigative leads disappear, and the condition of physical items deteriorates,” Medwed said. “Second, the ‘pressure’ on police to solve the case may wane as well, as new more time-sensitive cases emerge and take precedence. Resources are not infinite — time spent on an old case comes at the expense of investigating a more recent one.”

Despite those obstacles, Worcester County District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr. said investigators are working diligently to solve these cases, and he encourages anyone with information to come forward, even if it’s to provide an anonymous tip.

“These are not files to us,” Early said. “These are sons, daughters, fathers, mothers, sisters, and brothers. These people are victims.”

