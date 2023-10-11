Lynn Commuter Rail service slated for December return

Since Oct. 1, 2022, commuters in Lynn have had to make do with buses, a seasonal ferry, and shuttles north to Swampscott Station — meaning residents of the lower-income, majority-minority city had to go to a wealthier, whiter suburb to catch the train.

Since last fall, something confounding has happened every time a commuter rail train approached Lynn’s main station. It just kept going.

The loss of service left commuters who relied on the T frustrated and isolated from work, school, and leisure in Boston, according to Lynn Mayor Jared Nicholson.

Now, the T says regular service will resume before the end of the year with a temporary platform. The new platform is slated to open nine months ahead of schedule — 14 months after the T sunset service.

“We lost a vital mode of transportation for the city,” Nicholson said in an interview. “We’re underserved by transportation generally, and if we want to be creating equitable opportunities around the commonwealth, we can’t let that happen to cities like Lynn.”

Standing just feet from the partially constructed platform Wednesday, Nicholson said he was grateful for the accelerated timeline, but he hoped to see additional improvements to the city’s transit network. He said bringing regular Commuter Rail service back to Lynn is a critical first step, but he hopes to see the MBTA offer more frequent trains and bring the cost of fares “in line with the subway.”

“It’s still out of reach for a lot of our residents because of the price,” he said.

The city’s median household income is just under $64,000, about $25,000 less than the statewide median, according to the US Census Bureau. About 15 percent of Lynn residents fall below the poverty threshold, compared to about 10 percent across the commonwealth.

Speaking to reporters in a parking lot off Ellis Street, the future site of a temporary platform, MBTA General Manager Phillip Eng said the agency is “well on our way” to completing construction, and full service is expected to resume before the end of the year. He did not give a specific date.

“We know that Commuter Rail service can’t return fast enough for this community,” Eng said. “Lynn has a bright economic future ahead, and the MBTA wants to be a partner to its residents and visitors alike.”

Behind the general manager, a 125-foot platform sat on concrete supports. To his left, printed renderings showed a covered platform with electronic signs, seating, and a winding ramp into the parking lot — all of which still awaited installation, though Eng emphasized that he was confident in the new timeline’s feasibility.

Eng said the T “continues to overcome years of disinvestment,” but the Lynn platform is an example of how the agency can expedite future projects with “creative” solutions. After visiting the closed station and speaking with locals in June, Eng said, he asked his team to develop a new plan to expedite the work.

The T reused bridge deck sections left over from Big Dig work to be used as platforms, and it redesigned lighting and other systems to utilize materials that were more quickly available, cutting down on the project’s timeline, according to the agency. The T also pulled in an existing contractor, which had been doing similar work on another project, shaving off two to three months of procurement time.

In the meantime, shuttles will continue to run between Lynn and Swampscott until the platform opens, according to MBTA spokesperson Joe Pesaturo.

Ferry service, which the T revived this summer and which some locals have utilized in lieu of the Commuter Rail, concludes at the end of October.

Wednesday’s announcement came after the MBTA backtracked on a plan to increase service to and from Salem, two stops up the Newburyport/Rockport Line from Lynn. The plan, which the agency said would have brought “the most weekend Commuter Rail service ever,” was shelved less than a week after being announced due to insufficient crew, the T tweeted.

Eng said Keolis, the contractor that operates Commuter Rail service on behalf of the T, met with union officials after that incident and developed a plan “to ensure that the schedules are prioritized, that these trains are prioritized.”

The MBTA has not determined a location or a timeline for the planned permanent station, Pesaturo said. Whenever that station comes comes, Eng said, the T will pay close attention to maintenance in hopes of reducing the chance it falls, once again, into dangerous disrepair.

“The plan is to make sure that we keep an eye on our stations,” Eng said. “That’s the new attitude moving forward, and that’s what we’re going to do here.”

