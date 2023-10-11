Maimonides School in Brookline shows support for soldiers in Israel; two alumni answer call to serve in military

“Our community pulled together,” Rabbi Yaakov Green, the head of school at Maimonides, said in a phone interview.

Students at the Brookline school worked alongside parent volunteers to pack up essential supplies for Israeli soldiers. By the end of the day, they had filled up 61 duffel bags that were ready to be shipped to the front lines.

When Maimonides School administrators learned that two local alumni were being called up to serve in the Israeli military’s fight against Hamas, the whole school community quickly mobilized to show their support.

Green said the two alumni were called up to serve departed for Israel on Tuesday night.

“When they got the call, they immediately booked their flights and flew out last night,” he said.

School officials did not release the names of the two young men, but Green said they were among at least 30 former students who are currently serving in the Israeli military — and that number may very likely grow.

“We have many alumni living in Israel,” he said.

Established in 1937, Maimonides is a Modern Orthodox school that enrolls students as young as 15 months old up through twelfth grade. Students, faculty, and parents have been doing what they can to show their support for Israel.

On Monday, upper school students attended a rally hosted in downtown Boston, holding flags and handmade signs, and on Tuesday kindergarteners and first graders made cards for Israeli soldiers.

After the school learned that two alumni were being called up to serve in the military on Tuesday, parents and students swung into action. Donations poured in and volunteers went out shopping to buy CamelBak gear, Aquaphor balm, protective eyewear, headlamps, sleeping bags, socks, underwear, batteries, and other essential supplies, Green said.

Upwards of 40 students and parent volunteers gathered in the auditorium to sort and pack everything up in the duffel bags, he said.

“We want to get them everything we can can to keep them safe,” he said.

Green said he wasn’t surprised by the outpouring of support.

“It’s exactly what we’d expect our Jewish community to do,” Green said.

















Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her @emilysweeney and on Instagram @emilysweeney22.