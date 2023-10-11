Man arrested for alleged Chelsea murder, officials say

A man who showed up for his monthly meeting with a probation officer in South Boston was arrested Wednesday and charged with murdering a man in Chelsea, law enforcement officials said.

Edgar Nerys, 28, will be arraigned in Chelsea District Court on murder and firearm charges on Thursday, according to James Borghesani, a spokesman for Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden’s office.

He is accused of fatally shooting Santos David Canizales in Chelsea on Sunday.

Canizales was shot multiple times at the corner of Congress Avenue and Shurtleff Street, Borghesani said. He was pronounced dead at Massachusetts General Hospital, he said.

“Careful, thorough work by each of the agencies involved has led to Mr. Canizales’s family beginning to get answers for his life ending far too early,” Hayden said. “There’s no replacing a lost family member. There’s only memories and grief and the process of bringing those responsible to justice.”

The homicide was investigated by State Police, Chelsea police, and Hayden’s office.

Nerys was arrested by the State Police Detective Unit for Suffolk County, Chelsea Police Detectives, the State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section, and Boston police in South Boston, said David Procopio, a spokesman for the State Police.

“Investigators were waiting for Nerys when he showed up for a monthly meeting with his probation officer,” Procopio said.

Maeve Lawler can be reached at maeve.lawler@globe.com.