New England Institute of Technology to add new A.I. undergraduate degree in 2024

Sherman said AI is not a new concept at the school, which has already embedded courses in machine learning, big data, and business management across curricula. But NEIT “recognized the disruption” that AI could cause in the national economy, and began to incorporate AI-concepts within academic programs, he said.

Current AI degree programs “are mostly offered at the graduate-level, intending to upskill an existing workforce,” said Dr. Douglas H. Sherman, senior vice president and provost at NEIT. The private tech university “sees the need for an undergraduate program that will create an entire next-generation computer science professional possessing a deep understanding of the design, operation, and ethical application of AI.”

EAST GREENWICH, R.I. — The New England Institute of Technology announced this week that it will offer a new bachelor of science degree program in artificial intelligence next year as major investments are being made in AI-assisted industries.

The news comes as American companies are in the midst of evaluating how artificial intelligence could impact their futures. Companies in entertainment, banking, manufacturing, and other industries are racing to size on the potential AI might have by recruiting those who already have the skills.

Hinge, an online dating platform, was recently seeking candidates for a vice president of artificial intelligence role that would come with an annual base salary of $332,000 to $398,000. A generative AI senior manager role at Amazon, according to the Wall Street Journal in mid-August, paid a top salary for $340,000.

But total compensation, which could include bonuses and stock grants, can push the pay scale higher. A product manager specializing in AI at Netflix could be paid up to $900,000, according to a job listing that gained significant social media attention this summer during the strike of Hollywood’s actors and writers.

The rise of AI, however, isn’t all sunny for workers. According to a report by investment bank Goldman Sachs earlier this year, AI could replace 300 million full-time jobs in the US and Europe.

In a news release on Tuesday, NEITschool administrators said the program will “harness the power of AI to improve the quality of people’s lives” by advancing “business, medical, and institutional goals through creative and innovative applications.”

The bachelor’s program will commence with the fall 2024 semester.

