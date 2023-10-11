Pier collapses in New Bedford, four workers injured

A large section of the pier’s bulkhead, measuring 225 feet by 36 feet, was under construction and collapsed in the water, the statement said.

Several 911 calls reported that a pier collapsed at the end of Hervey Tichon Avenue shortly after 2 p.m., the fire department said in a statement.

A pier that was under construction collapsed in New Bedford Wednesday afternoon, injuring four construction workers, the city’s fire department said.

One worker was pulled from the water and taken to St. Luke’s Hospital by New Bedford Emergency Medical Services (NBEMS), the fire department said.

Another worker was also taken from the scene by NBEMS, the statement said.

The other two workers were evaluated and did not require further treatment, the fire department said.

“A construction lift and Bobcat loader were also involved in the collapse,” the statement said.

The New Bedford Police Department Marine Unit, Fairhaven Fire Department Marine Unit and harbormaster, and state environmental police, assisted the New Bedford Fire Department Marine Unit in controlling any leaking fuel, hydraulic acid, and floating debris.

The US Coast Guard and the state’s Department of Environmental Protection also responded to the scene, alongside several other groups.

Several fishing vessels were relocated so that officials could remove the collapse debris and support the remaining bulkhead, the fire department said.

A drone from the New Bedford Fire Department was deployed for damage and fuel spill assessment, the statement said.

Maeve Lawler can be reached at maeve.lawler@globe.com.