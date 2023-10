Yung Jee was last seen at 10 a.m. in the East Berkeley Street area, police said.

Boston police is seeking the public’s help to locate a 96-year-old woman from the South End who was last seen Wednesday morning.

She may have taken the Silver Line at Ming’s Supermarket on Washington Street in the South End, said police.

A description of Jee’s clothing is not known.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 617-343-5619.

