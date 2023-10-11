Republicans block education bill’s revival in N.H. House, but allow separate reform effort

After the attorney general’s office notified House leadership that Merner admitted he hadn’t been living in his district, the Democrats sought to undo their bill’s demise . They went to the House Committee on Rules to request special permission to reintroduce the same legislative language as what had been in House Bill 626 , which would change the way Education Freedom Accounts are overseen.

State Representative Troy Merner cast a tie-making vote in April that sealed the fate of a Democrat-backed education bill. His participation enabled House Speaker Sherman A. Packard, a fellow Republican, to break the tie and kill the measure.

With a 5-4 party-line vote, however, the committee rejected that request on Tuesday.

“We hear rumors about these things all the time,” said Representative Steven Smith, a Republican from Charlestown. “If I can find one other representative serving illegitimately, do we then come back to this body and undo this vote? I don’t like this cycle of getting into that and going back to try to find ways to redo votes. Not the way we should do it.”

The five Republicans who voted against the request were Smith, Packard, Majority Leader Jason Osborne, Majority Floor Leader Joe Sweeney, and Majority Whip Jeanine Notter. The four Democrats who voted in favor were Democratic Leader Matthew B. Wilhelm, Democratic Deputy Leader Alexis Simpson, and representatives Stephen Shurtleff and Lucy M. Weber.

New Hampshire Democratic Party chair Ray Buckley said Republicans on the rules committee gave voters “a middle finger” by upholding the result of Merner’s illegal vote. Representative David Luneau, a Democrat from Hopkinton, called the committee’s decision “profoundly upsetting.”

Although they blocked the request to revive the bill, they granted a separate request from Weber, allowing her to move forward with the drafting of legislation to address what Democrats see as an underlying problem in this case.

Merner told investigators in May that he was “not really staying” at the address he had reported as his home in Lancaster, but authorities didn’t notify House leadership of his admission until September, according to a letter from the New Hampshire attorney general’s office.

Weber is devising a bill that aims to minimize such delays in notification. The detailed provisions of her proposal have not yet been drafted. Her request before the rules committee on Tuesday was a preliminary step to secure permission for late introduction of legislation in light of unforeseen circumstances.

“I want this body to be notified as soon as there is a determination or possibly just credible evidence — and, again, that’s to be discussed later on — about knowledge that the attorney general has about somebody residing elsewhere other than where they were elected from,” Weber said.

The committee voted 8-1 to approve Weber’s request.

The lone dissenting vote came from Notter, who expressed concern that the policy could lead to a presumption of guilt.

“I don’t see a need for this right now,” Notter said. “I just don’t feel comfortable voting for this.”

Osborne said he thinks the bill will ultimately fail, but Weber should be allowed to bring the measure forward this session in light of the circumstances. Packard said he has qualms about the potential for interference with criminal investigations, but he agreed to let Weber proceed.

Wilhelm said the legislation will be “an important and timely response” for the legislature to uphold its constitutional responsibility to judge and enforce the qualifications of House membership.

A spokesperson for the New Hampshire Department of Justice said the attorney general’s office does not discuss investigations until a conclusion has been reached, “especially in a case like this where we are also investigating potential crimes associated with the domicile.”

Merner hasn’t been criminally charged, but investigators are reviewing allegations that he voted in Lancaster despite living in Carroll. He’s also accused of claiming mileage reimbursement based on the distance between Lancaster and the State House in Concord, even though he was living in Carroll, which is closer.

The DOJ spokesperson went on to say the attorney general’s office would oppose any legislation “that seeks to interfere with the administration of justice or that violates the separation of powers.”

Merner, who resigned within a day of the attorney general’s office notifying House leadership of its findings, has not responded to the Globe’s requests for comment.

Steven Porter can be reached at steven.porter@globe.com. Follow him @reporterporter.